Director TABACCO JOSEPH J JR Buys 21,000 Shares of Overstock.com Inc

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On October 30, 2023, Director TABACCO JOSEPH J JR of Overstock.com Inc (OSTK, Financial) made a significant purchase of 21,000 shares of the company's stock. This move is noteworthy as insider buying can often be a positive indicator of a company's future performance.

Overstock.com Inc is an American internet retailer selling primarily furniture and home decor. The company initially sold exclusively surplus and returned merchandise on an online e-commerce marketplace, liquidating the inventories of at least 18 failed dot-com companies at below-wholesale prices. Overstock has since expanded to sell new merchandise as well.

Insider buying refers to when a company's executives, directors, or other insiders purchase the company's stock. This is often seen as a positive sign as these individuals have the most intimate knowledge of the company's workings and future prospects. Conversely, insider selling is when these individuals sell their shares, which can sometimes be seen as a negative sign.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 31,000 shares and has not sold any shares. This recent purchase of 21,000 shares is a continuation of this trend.

1719746579310637056.png

The insider transaction history for Overstock.com Inc shows a balanced activity with 8 insider buys and 8 insider sells over the past year. This recent purchase by the insider adds to the buy side of this equation.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Overstock.com Inc were trading for $14.19 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $699.964 million.

With a price of $14.19 and a GuruFocus Value of $24.65, Overstock.com Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.58. This suggests that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before investing.

1719746598755430400.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by TABACCO JOSEPH J JR could be a positive sign for Overstock.com Inc. However, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.58, potential investors should exercise caution and conduct further research before making an investment decision.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.