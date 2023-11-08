Yacktman Asset Management's Q3 2023 13F Filing: Booking Holdings Inc Sees Significant Reduction

Author's Avatar
27 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

An in-depth look at the investment moves of Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) in Q3 2023

Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio), an Austin, Texas-based investment firm, recently submitted its 13F report for the third quarter of 2023. The firm, known for its value equity investing approach, is led by a team of seasoned investment professionals, including Chief Investment Officer Stephen Yacktman and Portfolio Managers Jason Subotky, Adam Sues, and Russell Wilkins. The firm's investment philosophy is rooted in patience, diligence, and a focus on achieving superior returns over a full market cycle.

1719791882780864512.png

New Stock Purchases

During Q3 2023, Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) added a total of five stocks to its portfolio. The most significant addition was Kenvue Inc (KVUE, Financial), with 3,774,062 shares, accounting for 0.75% of the portfolio and a total value of $75.78 million. The second and third largest additions were Masco Corp (MAS, Financial) and Verizon Communications Inc (VZ, Financial), with total values of $19.54 million and $4.86 million, respectively.

Increased Positions

The firm also increased its stakes in 13 stocks. The most notable increase was in U-Haul Holding Co (UHAL.B, Financial), with an additional 496,908 shares, bringing the total to 7,407,767 shares. This adjustment represents a significant 7.19% increase in share count and a total value of $388.09 million. The second largest increase was in eBay Inc (EBAY, Financial), with an additional 59,007 shares, bringing the total to 2,949,190 shares and a total value of $130.03 million.

Complete Exits

Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) completely exited two holdings in Q3 2023: Univar Solutions Inc (UNVR, Financial) and MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM, Financial), resulting in -0.68% and -0.26% impacts on the portfolio, respectively.

Reduced Positions

The firm also reduced its positions in 45 stocks. The most significant reduction was in Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG, Financial), with a decrease of 60,403 shares, resulting in a -51.17% decrease in shares and a -1.55% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $3,027.95 during the quarter and has returned -5.15% over the past three months and 37.17% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

As of Q3 2023, Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 72 stocks, with top holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ, Financial), Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), Alphabet Inc (GOOG, Financial), PepsiCo Inc (PEP, Financial), and Procter & Gamble Co (PG, Financial). The holdings are mainly concentrated in nine of the 11 industries: Energy, Consumer Defensive, Communication Services, Technology, Financial Services, Industrials, Basic Materials, Healthcare, and Consumer Cyclical.

1719791920064032768.png

1719791941681475584.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.