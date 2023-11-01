DoorDash Inc (DASH) Q3 2023 Earnings: Revenue Up 27% Y/Y, Net Loss Narrows

DoorDash Inc (DASH) reports strong Q3 2023 results with significant growth in Total Orders, Marketplace GOV, and revenue

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • DoorDash Inc (DASH) reported a 27% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $2.2 billion in Q3 2023.
  • Total Orders and Marketplace GOV both increased by 24% year-over-year.
  • GAAP net loss including redeemable non-controlling interests narrowed to $75 million from $296 million in Q3 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA reached an all-time high of $344 million, up from $87 million in Q3 2022.
Article's Main Image

On November 1, 2023, DoorDash Inc (DASH, Financial) released its Q3 2023 financial results, demonstrating strong year-over-year growth in Total Orders, Marketplace GOV, and revenue. The company's continued focus on expense discipline and broad-based growth contributed to an improvement in GAAP net loss and a record high in Adjusted EBITDA.

Financial Highlights

DoorDash Inc (DASH, Financial) reported a 27% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $2.2 billion in Q3 2023. Total Orders and Marketplace GOV both grew by 24% year-over-year, reaching 543 million and $16.8 billion respectively. The company's Net Revenue Margin also increased to 12.9% from 12.6% in Q3 2022.

The GAAP net loss including redeemable non-controlling interests was significantly reduced to $75 million, compared to $296 million in Q3 2022. Adjusted EBITDA reached an all-time high of $344 million, up from $87 million in Q3 2022.

Performance Analysis

DoorDash Inc (DASH, Financial) attributed its strong performance to excellent execution and continued investment, which allowed the company to serve more consumers on more occasions than at any time in its history. The company's broad-based growth and continued focus on expense discipline drove strong year-over-year growth in Total Orders, Marketplace GOV, and revenue in Q3 2023.

Improvements in logistics efficiency and a growing contribution from advertising helped drive revenue up by 27% year-over-year in Q3 2023. The combination of efficiency gains and disciplined fixed cost management improved GAAP net loss including redeemable non-controlling interests to $75 million in Q3 2023, compared to a GAAP net loss including redeemable non-controlling interests of $296 million in Q3 2022.

Financial Outlook

For Q4 2023, DoorDash Inc (DASH, Financial) expects Marketplace GOV to be between $17.0 billion and $17.4 billion, and Adjusted EBITDA to be between $320 million and $380 million. The company plans to continue investing in new categories and international markets.

However, DoorDash Inc (DASH, Financial) cautioned investors that consumer spending in any of its geographies could deteriorate relative to its outlook, which could drive results below its expectations. Additionally, the company's increasing international exposure heightens risks associated with operating in foreign markets, including geopolitical and currency risks.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from DoorDash Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.