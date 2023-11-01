Sunrun Inc (RUN) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results: Storage Capacity Installed Grows by 131% YoY

Net Earning Assets Increase by $130 Million, Reaching $4.6 Billion

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Sunrun Inc (RUN) reports a 131% YoY growth in Storage Capacity Installed, with recent storage attachment rates exceeding 40% nationally on new sales.
  • The company's Net Subscriber Value was $11,030 in Q3 2023, with a pro-forma value of $14,793 considering full ITC adder and lower current equipment prices.
  • Net Earning Assets increased by $130 million, reaching $4.6 billion, including a $31 million increase in Total Cash compared to Q2.
  • Sunrun Inc (RUN) is transitioning to a storage-first company, lowering full-year growth guidance for Solar Capacity Installed.
Article's Main Image

On November 1, 2023, Sunrun Inc (RUN, Financial), the leading provider of residential solar, storage, and energy services, announced its financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. The company reported a 131% year-over-year growth in Storage Capacity Installed, with storage attachment rates surging to 33% of installations. Recent storage attachment rates have exceeded 40% nationally on new sales. The company's Solar Energy Capacity Installed reached 258.2 Megawatts in Q3, contributing to a total of 6.5 Gigawatts of Networked Solar Energy Capacity.

Financial Highlights

The company's Net Subscriber Value was $11,030 in Q3. However, considering the full ITC adder and lower current equipment prices, the pro-forma Net Subscriber Value was $14,793 in Q3. Net Earning Assets increased by $130 million, reaching $4.6 billion, including a $31 million increase in Total Cash compared to Q2.

Transition to a Storage-First Company

Sunrun Inc (RUN, Financial) is transitioning to a storage-first company to offer the most pro-consumer product, expand margins, and lay the foundation for increased value streams from its growing fleet of networked storage systems. This transition has led the company to lower its full-year growth guidance for Solar Capacity Installed.

Third Quarter Updates

Storage attachment rates accelerated to over 33% in Q3, nearly double the rate in Q2, with 176 Megawatt hours installed during the quarter. Sunrun has now installed more than 76,000 solar and storage systems, representing over 1.1 Gigawatt hours of stored energy capacity.

Key Operating Metrics

In Q3 2023, Customer Additions were 33,806, including 29,303 Subscriber Additions. As of September 30, 2023, Sunrun had 903,270 Customers, including 754,087 Subscribers. Customers grew 19% in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022.

Outlook

Sunrun is focusing on cash generation and executing a customer-first, sustainable growth strategy that does not require equity funding. As a result, the company is dramatically increasing installations of storage systems, which provides for increased margins and value creation opportunities over time.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Sunrun Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.