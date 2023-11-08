Electronic Arts Inc (EA) Reports 4% Year-Over-Year Increase in Q2 FY24 Net Bookings

EA's Q2 FY24 Earnings Release Highlights Strong Performance and Successful Launch of EA SPORTS FC 24

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Net bookings for Q2 reached $1.820 billion, marking a 4% increase year-over-year.
  • Net revenue for the quarter was $1.914 billion.
  • Net income rose to $399 million, a significant increase from $299 million in the same period last year.
  • EA repurchased 2.6 million shares for $325 million during the quarter.
Article's Main Image

Electronic Arts Inc (EA, Financial) released its earnings report for the second quarter ended September 30, 2023, on November 1, 2023. The company reported strong Q2 results, exceeding expectations largely due to the strength of its EA SPORTS portfolio and the successful launch of EA SPORTS FC 24.

Performance and Challenges

EA's Q2 results were driven by the strength of its EA SPORTS portfolio, including the successful launch of EA SPORTS FC 24. The company's net bookings for Q2 reached $1.820 billion, marking a 4% increase year-over-year. Live services and other net bookings for Q2 were $1.129 billion, up 1% year-over-year. On a trailing twelve-month basis, live services accounted for 73% of EA's business.

Financial Achievements

EA's net revenue for the quarter was $1.914 billion. The company's net income rose to $399 million, a significant increase from $299 million in the same period last year. Net cash provided by operating activities was $112 million for the quarter and $2.211 billion for the trailing twelve months. EA repurchased 2.6 million shares for $325 million during the quarter, bringing the total for the trailing twelve months to 10.5 million shares for $1.300 billion.

Income Statement, Balance Sheet, Cash Flow Statement Details

EA's income statement shows a net income of $399 million for the quarter, up from $299 million in the same period last year. The balance sheet details the company's assets, liabilities, and shareholders' equity. The cash flow statement shows a net cash provided by operating activities of $112 million for the quarter and $2.211 billion for the trailing twelve months.

Analysis on the Company's Performance

EA's strong Q2 results reflect the company's successful strategy of leveraging its EA SPORTS portfolio to drive growth. The successful launch of EA SPORTS FC 24 and the continued strength of EA SPORTS FIFA 23 contributed significantly to the company's performance. The company's focus on live services, which accounted for 73% of its business on a trailing twelve-month basis, also played a key role in its strong performance.

Other Pertinent Details

EA has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of the Company’s common stock, payable on December 20, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 29, 2023. Looking ahead, EA expects net revenue for fiscal year 2024 to be approximately $7.300 billion to $7.700 billion, and net income to be approximately $1.118 billion to $1.273 billion.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Electronic Arts Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.