Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) Reports 22% Revenue Increase in Q3 2023

Company Raises 2023 Revenue Guidance Amid Strong Performance

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) reports Q3 2023 revenue of $123.6 million, a 22% increase from Q3 2022.
  • Net income per common share stands at $0.28 (diluted), compared to $0.30 in Q3 2022.
  • The company raises its 2023 revenue guidance to $470 - $480 million, up from $455 - $470 million.
  • Cash and investments total $414.8 million as of September 30, 2023.
Article's Main Image

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT, Financial), a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of medications to treat severe endocrine, oncology, metabolism, and neurology disorders, announced its Q3 2023 financial results on November 1, 2023. The company reported a 22% increase in revenue, reaching $123.6 million, compared to $101.7 million in Q3 2022.

Financial Performance

Corcept's strong Q3 performance is attributed to its substantial investment in helping physicians recognize and treat hypercortisolism. The company's CEO, Joseph K. Belanoff, MD, stated,

Our strong results in the third quarter reflect returns on our substantial investment in helping physicians to better recognize and treat hypercortisolism. As screening for hypercortisolism (Cushing’s syndrome) becomes more common, the number of patients receiving medical therapy grows. We are confident this trend will continue."

Despite the increase in revenue, the company's net income per common share decreased slightly to $0.28 (diluted), compared to $0.30 in Q3 2022. The company's cash and investments stood at $414.8 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $363.3 million at the end of the prior quarter.

Increased Revenue Guidance

Given the strong performance, Corcept has raised its 2023 revenue guidance to $470 - $480 million, up from the previous guidance of $455 - $470 million. This adjustment reflects the company's confidence in its continued growth and the increasing recognition and treatment of hypercortisolism.

Clinical Development

Corcept is also making significant strides in its clinical development programs. The company expects to report data from its trials in Cushing’s syndrome, ovarian cancer, and ALS in 2024. Additionally, the company plans to submit an NDA for relacorilant in Cushing’s syndrome and to complete enrollment of its Phase 2b MONARCH study in patients with NASH.

Balance Sheet and Income Statement Highlights

As of September 30, 2023, Corcept's total assets stood at $594.02 million, with cash and investments making up the largest portion at $414.8 million. The company's total liabilities and stockholders' equity also amounted to $594.02 million.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, Corcept reported net product revenue of $123.6 million. The total operating expenses for the same period were $92.4 million, resulting in an income from operations of $31.2 million. After accounting for interest and other income, and income tax expense, the company reported a net income of $31.4 million.

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT, Financial) continues to demonstrate strong financial performance and robust clinical development, positioning it for sustained growth in the future.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Corcept Therapeutics Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.