Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings, Revenue Rises 0.8% YoY

Record 12-month bookings up 16% YoY, Operating Cash Flow at $828 million

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Q3 2023 revenue of $4.9 billion, up 0.8% year-over-year
  • Record trailing 12-month bookings of $26.9 billion, a 16% increase YoY
  • Operating cash flow of $828 million; free cash flow of $755 million, ~144% of net income
  • Share repurchase expectation for 2023 increased by $200 million to $1 billion
Article's Main Image

On November 1, 2023, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH, Financial) released its third quarter 2023 financial results. The company reported a slight increase in revenue, up 0.8% year-over-year to $4.9 billion. Despite ongoing economic uncertainty, the company saw significant growth in bookings and a decrease in voluntary attrition.

Financial Highlights

CTSH reported a GAAP operating margin of 14.0% and an adjusted operating margin of 15.5%. The company's GAAP diluted EPS was $1.04, while the adjusted diluted EPS was $1.16. The company's full-year 2023 revenue guidance was narrowed to (0.7%) to flat, and the full-year 2023 Adjusted Operating Margin guidance was updated to approximately 14.7%, the high end of prior guidance.

We strengthened the company’s fundamentals during the third quarter as reflected in higher customer satisfaction scores, significantly lower voluntary attrition, and continued growth in bookings, despite ongoing economic uncertainty," said Ravi Kumar S, Chief Executive Officer.

Bookings and Employee Metrics

Bookings in the third quarter grew 9% year-over-year. On a trailing-twelve-month basis, bookings grew 16% year-over-year to $26.9 billion. The total headcount at the end of the third quarter was 346,600, an increase of 1,000 from Q2 2023 and a decrease of 2,800 from Q3 2022.

Return of Capital to Shareholders

The company repurchased 4.3 million shares for $300 million during the third quarter under its share repurchase program. As of September 30, 2023, there was $2.1 billion remaining under the share repurchase authorization. In October 2023, the company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share, a 7% increase year-over-year.

Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Guidance

For the fourth quarter, revenue is expected to be $4.69 - $4.82 billion, a decline of 3.1% to 0.3%, or a decline of 4.0% to 1.2% in constant currency. Full-year 2023 revenue is expected to be $19.3 - $19.4 billion, or a decline of 0.7% to flat, both as reported and in constant currency. Full-year 2023 Adjusted Operating Margin is expected to be approximately 14.7%.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.