SiTime Corp (SITM) Reports 28.1% Quarter-on-Quarter Revenue Growth in Q3 2023

Despite a GAAP net loss, non-GAAP results show a net income

1 hours ago
Summary
  • SiTime Corp (SITM) reported a 28.1% increase in net revenue from Q2 2023, reaching $35.5 million in Q3 2023.
  • The company reported a GAAP net loss of $18.1 million, but a non-GAAP net income of $1.4 million.
  • Total cash and cash equivalents stood at $16.7 million, with short-term investments amounting to $551.4 million as of September 30, 2023.
  • SiTime granted restricted stock unit awards to 14 newly hired non-executive individuals globally under its 2022 Inducement Award Plan.
Article's Main Image

On November 1, 2023, SiTime Corp (SITM, Financial) announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The precision timing company reported a significant quarter-on-quarter revenue growth of 28.1%, with net revenue reaching $35.5 million in Q3 2023, up from $27.7 million in Q2 2023.

Financial Highlights

According to the GAAP results, SiTime Corp (SITM, Financial) reported gross margins of $19.9 million, or 56.1% of revenue. Operating expenses were $45.1 million, resulting in a loss from operations of $25.2 million. The GAAP net loss was $18.1 million, or $0.81 per basic share.

However, the non-GAAP results painted a different picture. Non-GAAP gross margins were $20.7 million, or 58.2% of revenue. Non-GAAP operating expenses were significantly lower at $26.3 million, resulting in a non-GAAP loss from operations of $5.6 million. Interestingly, the non-GAAP net income was positive, standing at $1.4 million, or $0.06 per diluted share.

The company's total cash and cash equivalents were $16.7 million, and short-term investments were $551.4 million as of September 30, 2023.

Stock Grants and Future Prospects

SiTime Corp (SITM, Financial) also announced that it granted restricted stock unit awards (RSUs) to 14 newly hired non-executive individuals globally under its 2022 Inducement Award Plan. The inducement grants consisted of an aggregate of 18,057 RSUs, vesting over a period of time, subject to each employee’s continued service.

The company's financial results, both GAAP and non-GAAP, provide valuable insights into its financial condition and operational performance. Despite the GAAP net loss, the non-GAAP net income indicates potential for profitability. The significant increase in revenue also suggests a positive trend in the company's financial performance.

Investors and stakeholders are advised to evaluate SiTime Corp (SITM, Financial)'s results in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, as the non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from SiTime Corp for further details.

