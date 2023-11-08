CSG Systems International Inc (CSGS) Reports 9.0% YoY Organic Revenue Growth in Q3 2023

CSGS's Q3 2023 Earnings Highlight Strong Financial Performance and Strategic Initiatives

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • CSGS reports a 9.0% YoY organic revenue growth, marking the company's best YTD results in nearly two decades.
  • The company repurchased $107 million of shares in Q3, the most quarterly share repurchases since Q3 2007.
  • CSGS successfully executed a $425 million convertible debt raise in Q3.
  • GAAP EPS was $0.62 and non-GAAP EPS was $0.92.
Article's Main Image

CSG Systems International Inc (CSGS, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report on November 1, 2023, showcasing a strong financial performance with a 9.0% YoY organic revenue growth. The company's total revenue for the quarter was $286.9 million, marking a 5.0% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

Financial Performance

CSGS's GAAP operating income for Q3 2023 was $32.7 million, representing an operating margin of 11.4%. The non-GAAP operating income stood at $45.2 million, translating to a non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 17.0%. The company's GAAP earnings per diluted share (EPS) was $0.62, while the non-GAAP EPS was $0.92. Cash flows from operations were $24.6 million, with non-GAAP free cash flow of $18.1 million.

Shareholder Returns and Business Activities

During Q3 2023, CSG declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of common stock, totaling approximately $9 million, to shareholders. The company also repurchased approximately 1,991,000 shares of its common stock for approximately $107 million under its stock repurchase program. In September 2023, CSG issued $425.0 million of convertible notes due in 2028.

Financial Overview and Results of Operations

CSGS's GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2023 increased significantly compared to the same period in 2022, mainly due to a $13.0 million decrease in restructuring and reorganization charges. The GAAP EPS for Q3 2023 was $0.62, compared to $0.40 for Q3 2022. This increase in GAAP EPS is mainly due to the higher operating income in Q3 2023, partially offset by higher interest expense and foreign currency movements.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

As of September 30, 2023, CSG's cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $146.7 million. The company had net cash flows provided by operations for the third quarters ended September 30, 2023, and 2022 of $24.6 million and $22.8 million, respectively, and had non-GAAP free cash flow of $18.1 million and $10.9 million, respectively.

Summary of Financial Guidance

CSG is revising its financial guidance for the full year 2023, with the EPS now expected to be between $3.50 and $3.70, up from the previous guidance of $3.42 - $3.58. All other financial guidance metrics remain unchanged.

About CSG Systems International Inc (CSGS, Financial)

CSG empowers companies to build unforgettable experiences, making it easier for people and businesses to connect with, use, and pay for the services they value most. Their customer experience, billing, and payments solutions help companies of any size make money and make a difference. With CSG's SaaS solutions, company leaders can take control of their future and tap into guidance along the way from their fiercely committed and forward-thinking CSGers around the world.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from CSG Systems International Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.