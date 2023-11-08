ACRES Commercial Realty Corp (ACR, Financial), a real estate investment trust primarily focused on originating, holding, and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments, reported its earnings for the third quarter of 2023 on November 1, 2023. The company's GAAP net income allocable to common shares stood at $2.9 million, or $0.33 per share-diluted, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Company Performance and Challenges

ACR's management team continually reviews and actively manages its investments to maintain a high-quality portfolio. The company's strong commitment to an asset management infrastructure is conditioned for challenging environments. Safeguarding and enhancing shareholder value remain the top priorities for the company, as stated by ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. President & CEO Mark Fogel.

Financial Achievements

ACR's GAAP net income allocable to common shares for the third quarter of 2023 was $2.9 million, or $0.33 per share-diluted. This financial achievement reflects the company's commitment to its shareholders and its ability to manage its assets effectively.

Further Details and Analysis

ACR has issued a full, detailed presentation of its results for the third quarter of 2023, which can be viewed on the company's website. This detailed report provides a comprehensive view of the company's financial performance, offering valuable insights for investors and stakeholders.

About ACRES Commercial Realty Corp

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp is a real estate investment trust primarily focused on originating, holding, and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate properties through direct ownership and joint ventures. The company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively dedicated to nationwide middle-market commercial real estate lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial, and office property in top U.S. markets.

