Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (HBB) Reports 1.9% Revenue Growth in Q3 2023

Operating profit and cash flow from operating and investing activities show significant improvement

2 hours ago
Summary
  • Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (HBB) reported a 1.9% increase in total revenue for Q3 2023, reaching $153.6 million.
  • The company's operating profit rose to $14.4 million, a significant increase from $9.4 million in Q3 2022.
  • Cash flow from operating and investing activities was $66.2 million, a substantial improvement from a use of $41.7 million in the same period last year.
  • Net debt decreased to $49.7 million from $144.5 million in Q3 2022.
Article's Main Image

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (HBB, Financial) released its earnings report for the third quarter of 2023 on November 1, 2023. The company reported a modest 1.9% increase in total revenue, reaching $153.6 million, up from $150.8 million in Q3 2022. This growth was primarily driven by increased sales in the company's consumer markets, partially offset by decreased sales in the global commercial market.

Financial Performance Highlights

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (HBB, Financial) reported a gross profit of $40.1 million, up from $34.8 million in Q3 2022. The gross profit margin expanded by 300 basis points to 26.1% from 23.1% in the same period last year. The company's operating profit also saw a significant increase, reaching $14.4 million compared to $9.4 million in Q3 2022.

Net income for the quarter was $10.3 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.9 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, in Q3 2022. The company's cash flow from operating and investing activities was $66.2 million, reflecting the company's net working capital improvements. This is a significant improvement from a use of $41.7 million in the same period last year.

Debt and Cash Flow

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (HBB, Financial) reported a net debt of $49.7 million, a substantial decrease from $144.5 million in Q3 2022. The company's net cash provided by operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $68.7 million, compared to cash used for operating activities of $40.2 million in the prior year.

Outlook

Despite the uncertainty in the retail market, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (HBB, Financial) expects its total revenue for the full year 2023 to decrease modestly compared to 2022. However, the company anticipates an increase in operating profit for 2023, excluding last year’s $10 million insurance recovery. The company also expects a significant increase in cash flow from operating and investing activities in 2023 compared to 2022 as a result of net working capital improvements.

Strategic Initiatives

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (HBB, Financial) continues to focus on its six strategic initiatives aimed at driving revenue growth, expanding margins, and generating strong cash flow over time. These initiatives include driving core growth, gaining share in the premium market, expanding in home health and wellness, leading in the global commercial market, accelerating digital transformation, and leveraging partnerships and acquisitions.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co for further details.

