National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Reports 7.2% Increase in Net Income for Q3 2023

Despite a decrease in Core FFO, NSA maintains full-year 2023 guidance ranges

Summary
  • Net income for Q3 2023 increased by 7.2% to $43.1 million compared to Q3 2022.
  • Core FFO for Q3 2023 decreased by 6.9% per share compared to Q3 2022.
  • NSA acquired two self-storage properties for approximately $30.1 million during Q3 2023.
  • NSA repurchased 6,360,994 of the Company's common shares for approximately $213.4 million under the previously announced share repurchase program.
On November 1, 2023, National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA, Financial) released its third quarter 2023 earnings report. Despite facing challenges in the self-storage demand, NSA reported a net income of $43.1 million for Q3 2023, marking a 7.2% increase compared to Q3 2022. However, the company's Core Funds From Operations (Core FFO) decreased by 6.9% per share compared to the same period in 2022.

Financial Performance

NSA reported diluted earnings per share of $0.26 for Q3 2023, up from $0.21 for Q3 2022. The company's Core FFO was reported at $85.8 million, or $0.67 per share for Q3 2023, a decrease of 6.9% per share compared to Q3 2022. This decrease was primarily due to an increase in interest expense of $14.2 million, which offset an increase in net operating income (NOI) of $6.0 million.

Operational Highlights

NSA reported a decrease in same-store NOI of 0.1% for Q3 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. This was driven by a 1.1% increase in same-store total revenues, which was offset by an increase of 4.2% in same-store property operating expenses. The company's same-store period-end occupancy was reported at 88.5% as of September 30, 2023, a decrease of 360 basis points compared to September 30, 2022.

Acquisitions and Share Repurchase

During Q3 2023, NSA acquired two wholly-owned self-storage properties for approximately $30.1 million. The company also repurchased 6,360,994 of its common shares for approximately $213.4 million under the previously announced share repurchase program.

Outlook

Despite the current headwinds in self-storage demand, NSA's President and Chief Executive Officer, David Cramer, stated that the company has maintained its guidance ranges for full-year 2023. Cramer also expressed satisfaction with the completion of NSA's $250 million debt private placement prior to the recent increase in debt costs, demonstrating the company's healthy access to capital and commitment to enhancing its balance sheet.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from National Storage Affiliates Trust for further details.

