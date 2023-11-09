LSB Industries Inc (LXU) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Net Sales Down 38%, Net Loss of $8 Million

Company announces new large-scale, low-carbon ammonia project amidst challenging quarter

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • LSB Industries Inc (LXU) reported Q3 2023 net sales of $114 million, a decrease from $184 million in Q3 2022.
  • The company recorded a net loss of $8 million, compared to a net income of $2 million in the same period last year.
  • LSB Industries Inc (LXU) announced a new large-scale, low-carbon ammonia project.
  • The company maintains a strong balance sheet with total cash and short-term investments of approximately $318 million as of September 30, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On November 1, 2023, LSB Industries Inc (LXU, Financial) released its earnings report for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a significant decrease in net sales and a net loss, attributing the disappointing results to a weaker pricing environment and lower production volumes. Despite these challenges, the company announced a new large-scale, low-carbon ammonia project and maintains a strong balance sheet.

Financial Highlights

LSB Industries Inc (LXU, Financial) reported net sales of $114 million in Q3 2023, a 38% decrease from $184 million in Q3 2022. The company recorded a net loss of $8 million, compared to a net income of $2 million in the same period last year. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ($0.10), compared to $0.03 for Q3 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was $9 million, a significant drop from $50 million in Q3 2022.

The company reported cash flow from operations of $17 million and capital expenditures of $9 million. As of September 30, 2023, LSB Industries Inc (LXU, Financial) had total cash and short-term investments of approximately $318 million.

Company Commentary and Future Outlook

“Our third quarter results were disappointing relative to our expectations headed into the period," stated Mark Behrman, LSB Industries’ President and CEO. "We continue to experience a weaker pricing environment relative to last year, but our results were also impacted by lower production volumes versus our expectations. While we hit a speed bump early in the quarter, our manufacturing operations have been performing well since early September, and we expect that to continue, setting us up for improved results in the fourth quarter."

Despite the challenges faced in 2023, the company continues to generate positive cash flow and maintain a strong balance sheet. LSB Industries Inc (LXU, Financial) also announced a new large-scale, low-carbon ammonia project, which is expected to contribute to the company's growth profile and profitability in the future.

Market Outlook

The company expects strong demand for nitrogen fertilizers in the Fall 2023 ammonia application season and the Spring 2024 planting season. Despite the increase in U.S. ammonia production capacity expected in early 2024, the company anticipates that current prices for ammonia and other nitrogen products will prove attractive to retailers and farmers.

LSB Industries Inc (LXU, Financial) also noted that the demand for industrial products remains steady, supported by a resilient U.S. economy. The company expects to determine its next steps on potential capacity expansion projects in the first quarter of 2024.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from LSB Industries Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.