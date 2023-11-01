Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI) Reports 15% YoY Revenue Growth in Q3 2023

RSI's Q3 2023 Earnings Filing Reveals Increased Adjusted EBITDA Profitability and Raised Full Year Revenue Guidance

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • RSI's Q3 2023 revenue reached $170 million, marking a 15% increase year-over-year.
  • The company reported a net loss of $13.4 million, a significant improvement from the net loss of $22.7 million in Q3 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was a positive $4.1 million, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $12.5 million in Q3 2022.
  • RSI raised its full year 2023 revenue guidance midpoint, with a revised range of between $665 and $685 million.
Article's Main Image

On November 1, 2023, Rush Street Interactive Inc (RSI, Financial) released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a 15% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $170 million. RSI also reported a net loss of $13.4 million, a significant improvement from the net loss of $22.7 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Financial Highlights

RSI's Q3 2023 revenue was $169.9 million, a 15% increase compared to $148.0 million in Q3 2022. The company's net loss for the quarter was $13.4 million, compared to a net loss of $22.7 million in Q3 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was a positive $4.1 million, a significant improvement from the Adjusted EBITDA loss of $12.5 million in Q3 2022. The company also reported $171 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2023.

Company Performance and Outlook

RSI's CEO, Richard Schwartz, commented on the company's performance, stating,

With strong revenue growth and more efficient marketing spend, we are proud to report another quarter of increasing quarterly profitability on an adjusted EBITDA basis as well as our expectation to have positive Adjusted EBITDA for the full year, underscoring our commitment to sustainable growth and profitability."
The company also raised its full year 2023 revenue guidance midpoint, with a revised range of between $665 and $685 million, representing a 14% year-over-year growth.

Key Financial Tables

RSI's operating costs and expenses for Q3 2023 were $181.6 million, compared to $168.6 million in Q3 2022. The company's loss from operations was $11.7 million, a significant improvement from the loss of $20.6 million in Q3 2022. The company's net loss before income taxes was $10.9 million, compared to a loss of $20.8 million in Q3 2022.

RSI's Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2023 was $4.1 million, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $12.5 million in Q3 2022. The company's Adjusted Operating Costs and Expenses for the quarter were $174.2 million, compared to $164.5 million in Q3 2022.

RSI's Adjusted Net Loss for Q3 2023 was $5.96 million, compared to an Adjusted Net Loss of $18.57 million in Q3 2022. The company's Adjusted Net Loss per Share for the quarter was $0.03, compared to $0.08 in Q3 2022.

RSI's strong Q3 2023 performance and increased profitability indicate a positive outlook for the company's future growth and profitability.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Rush Street Interactive Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.