Unveiling SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Discover the intrinsic value of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) and whether it's undervalued or overvalued

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE, Financial) experienced a daily loss of -10.48% and a 3-month loss of -28.7%. Despite this, the company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) remains at 4.19. Is the stock significantly undervalued? Our valuation analysis aims to answer this question. Let's delve into the financials and performance of SiteOne Landscape Supply to uncover its true value.

Company Introduction

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc is a prominent supplier of tools and equipment, serving a variety of businesses including wholesale irrigation, outdoor lighting, nursery, and landscape supplies. With a product portfolio that ranges from irrigation supplies to turf care equipment, the company has established a strong presence in the United States and Canada. As of November 01, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $123.33, while its GF Value, an estimation of fair value, is $199.33. This discrepancy paves the way for a deeper exploration of the company's true value.

1719845552675418112.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value that the stock should ideally be traded at.

According to the GF Value, the stock of SiteOne Landscape Supply appears to be significantly undervalued. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1719845533750718464.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.08, which ranks worse than 81.82% of 143 companies in the Industrial Distribution industry. The overall financial strength of SiteOne Landscape Supply is 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

1719845571419762688.png

Profitability and Growth

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors. SiteOne Landscape Supply has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $4.20 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $4.19. Its operating margin is 6.52%, which ranks better than 55.48% of 146 companies in the Industrial Distribution industry.

Growth is a critical factor in the valuation of a company. SiteOne Landscape Supply's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 79.43% of 141 companies in the Industrial Distribution industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 30.3%, which ranks better than 76.98% of 126 companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is another method of determining its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. For the past 12 months, SiteOne Landscape Supply's ROIC is 9.69, and its cost of capital is 13.84.

1719845589165862912.png

Conclusion

Overall, the stock of SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. The financial condition of the company is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 76.98% of 126 companies in the Industrial Distribution industry. To learn more about SiteOne Landscape Supply stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.