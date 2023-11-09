United Fire Group Inc (UFCS) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Net Income of $6.4 Million

Net Premiums Written Increase by 0.1% and Net Investment Income Rises by 41.8%

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • United Fire Group Inc (UFCS) reported a net income of $6.4 million for Q3 2023, driven by increased earned premium, favorable loss and loss adjustment expense, and higher investment income.
  • The company's net premiums written increased by 0.1% to $247.7 million compared to Q3 2022, with core commercial lines growth of 2.7%.
  • Net investment income rose by 41.8% to $16.5 million compared to the same period last year.
  • Book value per common share decreased by 13.0% to $25.53 as of September 30, 2023, compared to December 31, 2022.
Article's Main Image

United Fire Group Inc (UFCS, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report on November 1, 2023. The company reported a consolidated net income of $6.4 million ($0.25 per diluted share) and consolidated adjusted operating income of $0.31 per diluted share. The company's net premiums written increased slightly by 0.1% to $247.7 million compared to the third quarter of 2022. Core commercial lines growth was 2.7%, driven by increasing levels of rate achievement and new business.

Financial Performance

The company's GAAP combined ratio was 102.1%, including an underlying loss ratio of 60.5% and catastrophe loss ratio of 5.9%. The expense ratio was 35.5%. The underlying combined ratio was 96.0%. Net investment income of $16.5 million increased 41.8% compared to the third quarter of 2022. However, the book value per common share decreased 13.0% to $25.53 as of September 30, 2023, compared to December 31, 2022.

Company's Commentary

Our third quarter results show signs of improvement while we continue to execute strategies to strengthen our Company. Net written premium was flat in the quarter as growth in our core commercial and assumed reinsurance business was offset by targeted underwriting action on underperforming segments as well as increased surety reinsurance reinstatement premiums," said UFG President and CEO Kevin Leidwinger.

Financial Highlights

The company's net premiums earned were $259.4 million, and net premiums written were $247.7 million. The net underlying loss ratio was 60.5%, and the catastrophe effect on net loss ratio was 5.9%. The GAAP combined ratio was 102.1%, and the underlying combined ratio was 96.0%. Net investment income, net of investment expenses, was $16.5 million.

Balance Sheet and Capital Management

As of September 30, 2023, the company's total consolidated assets were $3.1 billion, which included $1.8 billion of invested assets. The company’s book value per share was $25.53, a decrease of $3.83 per share, or 13.0%, from December 31, 2022. During the third quarter of 2023, the company declared and paid a $0.16 per share cash dividend to shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from United Fire Group Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.