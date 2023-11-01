Lemonade Inc (LMND) Q3 2023 Earnings: 18% Growth in In-Force Premium, 170% Increase in Gross Profit

Improved Loss Ratio and Declining Operating Expense Highlight the Quarter

Summary
  • In-Force Premium (IFP) grew by 18% to $719 million.
  • Operating expense declined by 11% to $98 million.
  • Gross Loss Ratio improved by 11 percentage points to 83%.
  • Gross Profit increased by 170% to $22 million.
  • Net loss improved by 33% to $62 million.
Article's Main Image

Released on November 1, 2023, Lemonade Inc (LMND, Financial)'s Q3 2023 earnings report shows a strong performance across key metrics compared to Q3 2022. The company's In-Force Premium (IFP) grew by 18% to $719 million, while operating expense declined by 11% to $98 million. The Gross Loss Ratio improved by 11 percentage points to 83%, and Gross Profit saw a significant increase of 170% to $22 million. The company also reported a 33% improvement in net loss, which stood at $62 million.

Performance and Challenges

Lemonade Inc (LMND, Financial) reported strong results across key metrics for Q3 2023. The company's Gross Loss Ratio for the quarter was 83%, continuing the favorable trend seen in recent quarters. Despite the challenges posed by seasonality and natural catastrophes, the company's reinsurance strategy has helped to mitigate the impact of these factors. The company also reported nearing the milestone of two million customers, indicating solid progress towards profitability.

Financial Achievements

The company's financial achievements for the quarter include an 18% growth in IFP to $719 million and a 170% increase in Gross Profit to $22 million. The company also reported an 11% decline in operating expense to $98 million and a 33% improvement in net loss to $62 million. These results demonstrate the company's strong financial performance and progress towards its financial goals.

Income Statement, Balance Sheet, Cash Flow Statement Highlights

Key details from the company's financial statements include a 27% increase in Gross Earned Premium to $173.2 million and a 55% increase in revenue to $114.5 million. The company's cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaled approximately $945 million at the end of the quarter. The company's insurance subsidiaries also carried approximately $109 million as surplus to the benefit of its policyholders.

Company's Performance Analysis

Lemonade Inc (LMND, Financial)'s performance for the quarter demonstrates its solid progress towards profitability. The company's strong results across key metrics, coupled with its effective reinsurance strategy and growing customer base, indicate its strong financial position and potential for future growth. The company's financial achievements for the quarter, including significant growth in IFP and Gross Profit, further underscore its strong performance.

Other Pertinent Details

The company expects to turn cash-flow positive in late 2025, considerably sooner than indicated last year. Adjusted EBITDA profitability is expected to follow in 2026, a few quarters after the cash-flow turns positive. The company also highlighted its technological advantage, with its proprietary system and AI capabilities playing a key role in its financial performance and future growth prospects.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Lemonade Inc for further details.

