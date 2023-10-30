Insider Sell: Bradford Turner Sells 20,000 Shares of Newell Brands Inc

On October 30, 2023, Bradford Turner, Chief Legal & Admin. Officer of Newell Brands Inc (NWL, Financial), sold 20,000 shares of the company. This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 20,000 shares and purchased none.

Bradford Turner is a key figure in Newell Brands Inc, serving as the Chief Legal & Admin. Officer. His role involves overseeing the legal and administrative aspects of the company, ensuring compliance with laws and regulations, and contributing to the strategic planning and decision-making at the executive level.

Newell Brands Inc is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, EXPO, Parker, Elmer's, Coleman, Marmot, Oster, Sunbeam, FoodSaver, Mr. Coffee, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Graco, Baby Jogger, NUK, Calphalon, Rubbermaid, Contigo, First Alert, and Yankee Candle. The company is committed to enhancing the lives of consumers around the world with planet-friendly, innovative, and attractive products that create moments of joy and provide peace of mind.

The insider's recent sell has raised some eyebrows in the investment community. Over the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 2 insider sells in total for Newell Brands Inc. This recent sell by the insider could be interpreted in various ways.

As seen in the insider trend image above, the insider's sell comes at a time when the stock price has been fluctuating. The relationship between insider transactions and the stock price can often provide valuable insights. In this case, the insider's sell could be a signal of their personal outlook on the company's future performance.

On the day of the insider's sell, shares of Newell Brands Inc were trading at $6.88, giving the company a market cap of $2.74 billion.

The GF Value of Newell Brands Inc is $17.39, which indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.4. This suggests that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before making a decision. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell of Newell Brands Inc shares could be a significant indicator for investors. However, it's crucial to consider other factors such as the company's GF Value, market cap, and overall insider transaction trends before making investment decisions.

