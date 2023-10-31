Director Jonathan Locker Buys 15,870 Shares of Loews Corp

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On October 31, 2023, Jonathan Locker, a director at Loews Corp (L, Financial), purchased 15,870 shares of the company. This insider buying activity is a significant indicator for potential investors, as it could signal the insider's confidence in the company's future performance.

Loews Corp is a diversified company with businesses in the insurance, energy, hospitality, and packaging industries. The company's subsidiaries include CNA Financial Corporation, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, Loews Hotels, and Consolidated Container Company.

Insider buying refers to when a director, executive, or any person with access to key company information purchases shares of that company's stock. This is often seen as a positive sign, as it indicates that the insider believes the company's stock price will rise. Conversely, insider selling refers to when an insider sells shares of their company's stock.

Over the past year, Jonathan Locker has purchased a total of 15,870 shares and has not sold any shares. This suggests that the insider has a positive outlook on the company's future performance.

1719928188982849536.png

The insider transaction history for Loews Corp shows a total of 2 insider buys over the past year, compared to 20 insider sells over the same timeframe. This could indicate a mixed sentiment among insiders about the company's future performance.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Loews Corp were trading at $63.75 each, giving the company a market cap of $14.54 billion. The price-earnings ratio of 9.92 is lower than both the industry median of 11.33 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, suggesting that the stock may be undervalued.

1719928205365800960.png

With a price of $63.75 and a GuruFocus Value of $68.12, Loews Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by Jonathan Locker could be a positive sign for potential investors. However, it's crucial to consider other factors such as the company's valuation, financial health, and the overall market conditions before making an investment decision.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.