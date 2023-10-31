STILWELL JOSEPH Acquires Shares in Sound Financial Bancorp Inc

On October 31, 2023, STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, added 2,500 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (SFBC, Financial) to its portfolio. This article provides an in-depth analysis of this transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded stock company's basic information.

Transaction Details

The transaction involved the acquisition of 2,500 shares at a traded price of $36.82 per share. This addition increased STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio)'s total holdings in SFBC to 394,236 shares, representing 15.34% of the guru's holdings in the traded stock. Despite the transaction's 0.64% change, it had no significant impact on the firm's portfolio.

STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio) is a prominent investment firm based at 111 Broadway, 12th Floor, New York, NY 10006. The firm manages 53 stocks, with a total equity of $173 million. Its top holdings are in the Financial Services and Consumer Cyclical sectors. The firm's investment philosophy and strategy are likely to have influenced this transaction.

Overview of Sound Financial Bancorp Inc

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (SFBC, Financial), based in the USA, is a holding company for Sound Community Bank. The company provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It operates as a single segment, with a market cap of $93.991 million. The company's current stock price is $36.6.

Stock Valuation and Performance

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc's PE percentage stands at 10.43, indicating that the company is profitable. The stock is modestly undervalued according to the GF Valuation, with a GF Value of $45.32 and a price to GF Value ratio of 0.81. The stock has experienced a -0.6% gain since the transaction and a 262.38% gain since its IPO. However, the stock's year-to-date performance is -6.8%. The stock's GF Score is 81/100, indicating good outperformance potential.

Stock Financial Health and Growth

The stock's Financial Strength is ranked 4/10, while its Profitability Rank is 7/10. The stock's Growth Rank is 9/10, indicating strong growth potential. The stock's GF Value Rank is 7/10, and its Momentum Rank is 3/10. The stock's Piotroski F-Score is 6, and its Altman Z score is 0.00. The stock's cash to debt ratio is 1.80, ranking 574th.

Stock Industry and Performance Metrics

The stock belongs to the Banks industry. Its ROE is 9.31, ranking 869th, and its ROA is 0.91, ranking 785th. The stock's revenue growth over the past three years is 8.30%, ranking 545th. The stock's earning growth over the past three years is 9.20%.

Stock Momentum and Predictability

The stock's RSI 5 Day is 59.25, its RSI 9 Day is 52.42, and its RSI 14 Day is 49.49, ranking 906th. The stock's Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is -0.88, ranking 884th. The stock's Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month is -8.72. The stock's predictability rank is not available.

In conclusion, this transaction is likely to have a significant impact on both STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio) and Sound Financial Bancorp Inc. The acquisition of SFBC shares by STILWELL JOSEPH (Trades, Portfolio) could potentially influence the stock's performance and the firm's portfolio.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.