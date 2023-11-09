Avient Corp (AVNT) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings, Adjusted EPS Exceeds Guidance

Company's Q3 Sales Drop to $754 Million, Adjusted EPS Rises to $0.57

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Avient Corp (AVNT) reports Q3 2023 GAAP EPS of $0.06, including special items related to environmental costs and amortization expense.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.57 exceeds guidance of $0.56 due to favorable margins and reduced interest expense.
  • Company's Q3 sales drop to $754 million compared to $823 million in the prior year.
  • Full year free cash flow expectation maintained at $180 million.
Article's Main Image

Avient Corp (AVNT, Financial), a leading provider of specialized and sustainable material solutions, announced its third quarter 2023 results on November 2, 2023. The company reported third quarter sales of $754 million, a decrease from $823 million in the prior year. Third quarter GAAP and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.06 and $0.57, respectively, compared to ($0.30) and $0.59 in the prior year.

Financial Performance and Challenges

The company's GAAP EPS includes $0.35 of special items primarily related to an adjustment to environmental reserves and $0.16 of intangible amortization expense. Despite lower than projected sales, the adjusted EPS of $0.57 was slightly ahead of the company's guidance of $0.56. This was attributed to lower depreciation expense, related to prior restructuring actions, and reduced interest expense.

Avient Corp (AVNT, Financial) noted that certain end markets such as energy, transportation, and defense performed relatively well during the third quarter. However, demand in most other markets remained weak compared to the prior year. The company also updated its full year sales and adjusted EPS guidance to $3.13 billion and $2.30, respectively, to reflect current projections and weaker foreign exchange.

Debt Reduction and Dividend Increase

During the third quarter, Avient Corp (AVNT, Financial) paid down $100 million of debt and refinanced its Term Loan, reducing the interest rate and extending certain maturities from 2026 to 2029. This will result in $10 million of annual interest expense savings. The company also increased its dividend for the thirteenth consecutive year, reflecting confidence in its ability to deliver consistent free cash flow and drive long-term earnings growth.

Financial Tables Summary

According to the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income, Avient Corp (AVNT, Financial) reported net income from continuing operations attributable to Avient shareholders of $5.1 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to a loss of $27.4 million in the prior year. The company's total sales for the first nine months of 2023 amounted to $2,423.8 million, compared to $2,606.5 million in 2022.

The Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets show that as of September 30, 2023, the company had total assets of $5,789.7 million and total liabilities of $3,493.8 million. The company's total equity stood at $2,295.9 million.

Avient Corp (AVNT, Financial) will share further information regarding third quarter results and full-year guidance during its previously scheduled webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 2, 2023.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Avient Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.