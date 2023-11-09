Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report on November 2, 2023. The company reported a net income of $0.06 per diluted share, a significant decrease from $0.38 per diluted share for the same period in 2022. The decrease was primarily due to gains recognized on dispositions in the third quarter of 2022.

Financial Highlights

The company's Normalized FFO for Q3 2023 was $27.7 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to $25.8 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the same period in 2022. The increase in FFO and Normalized FFO was due to an increase in property net operating income primarily due to acquisitions, positive releasing spreads, same store NOI growth, and higher general contracting gross profit, partially offset by higher interest expense.

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH, Financial) maintained its 2023 full-year Normalized FFO guidance range of $1.23 to $1.27 per diluted share. The company's retail, office, and multifamily stabilized operating property portfolios were 98.1%, 96.1%, and 96.0% occupied, respectively, at the end of the third quarter.

Balance Sheet and Financing Activity

As of September 30, 2023, the company had $1.3 billion of total debt outstanding, including $200 million outstanding under its revolving credit facility. Approximately 74% of the company’s debt had fixed interest rates or was subject to interest rate swaps as of September 30, 2023. The company’s debt was 95% fixed or economically hedged as of September 30, 2023 after considering interest rate caps.

CEO Commentary

“Our vertically integrated business model continues to prove advantageous in most any economic climate and our best-in-market properties yielded impressive results for yet another quarter,” said Louis Haddad, President & CEO of Armada Hoffler. “Our ability to execute among several lines of business gives us an ability to preserve earnings growth while making the right real estate decisions for the long-term. We fully intend to continue adding to earnings and dividends in 2024 as we anticipate the market will eventually recognize superior out-performance in the commercial real estate sector.”

Outlook

The company maintained its 2023 full-year Normalized FFO guidance range at the Company's previous guidance range of $1.23 to $1.27 per diluted share. The company's executive management will provide further details regarding its 2023 earnings guidance during today's webcast and conference call.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Armada Hoffler Properties Inc for further details.