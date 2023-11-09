Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings, Net Income Drops to $0.06 Per Share

Normalized FFO of $0.31 Per Diluted Share, Maintains Full-Year 2023 Guidance

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH) reported a net income of $0.06 per diluted share in Q3 2023, down from $0.38 in the same period last year.
  • The company's Normalized FFO stood at $0.31 per diluted share, compared to $0.29 per diluted share in Q3 2022.
  • AHH maintained its 2023 full-year Normalized FFO guidance range of $1.23 to $1.27 per diluted share.
  • Same Store NOI Growth of 4.4% (GAAP) and 5.9% (Cash) was reported.
Article's Main Image

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report on November 2, 2023. The company reported a net income of $0.06 per diluted share, a significant decrease from $0.38 per diluted share for the same period in 2022. The decrease was primarily due to gains recognized on dispositions in the third quarter of 2022.

Financial Highlights

The company's Normalized FFO for Q3 2023 was $27.7 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to $25.8 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the same period in 2022. The increase in FFO and Normalized FFO was due to an increase in property net operating income primarily due to acquisitions, positive releasing spreads, same store NOI growth, and higher general contracting gross profit, partially offset by higher interest expense.

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH, Financial) maintained its 2023 full-year Normalized FFO guidance range of $1.23 to $1.27 per diluted share. The company's retail, office, and multifamily stabilized operating property portfolios were 98.1%, 96.1%, and 96.0% occupied, respectively, at the end of the third quarter.

Balance Sheet and Financing Activity

As of September 30, 2023, the company had $1.3 billion of total debt outstanding, including $200 million outstanding under its revolving credit facility. Approximately 74% of the company’s debt had fixed interest rates or was subject to interest rate swaps as of September 30, 2023. The company’s debt was 95% fixed or economically hedged as of September 30, 2023 after considering interest rate caps.

CEO Commentary

“Our vertically integrated business model continues to prove advantageous in most any economic climate and our best-in-market properties yielded impressive results for yet another quarter,” said Louis Haddad, President & CEO of Armada Hoffler. “Our ability to execute among several lines of business gives us an ability to preserve earnings growth while making the right real estate decisions for the long-term. We fully intend to continue adding to earnings and dividends in 2024 as we anticipate the market will eventually recognize superior out-performance in the commercial real estate sector.”

Outlook

The company maintained its 2023 full-year Normalized FFO guidance range at the Company's previous guidance range of $1.23 to $1.27 per diluted share. The company's executive management will provide further details regarding its 2023 earnings guidance during today's webcast and conference call.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Armada Hoffler Properties Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.