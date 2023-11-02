Cencora Inc (COR) Reports 12.7% YoY Revenue Increase in Q4 2023

Full Year Revenue Also Grows by 9.9% YoY

Summary
  • Cencora Inc (COR) reported a 12.7% YoY increase in Q4 2023 revenue, reaching $68.9 billion.
  • The company's full-year revenue for fiscal 2023 also grew by 9.9% YoY, amounting to $262.2 billion.
  • Q4 GAAP diluted EPS was $1.72, while adjusted diluted EPS was $2.86.
  • Fiscal year 2023 GAAP diluted EPS increased by 6.1% to $8.53, and adjusted diluted EPS increased by 8.7% to $11.99.
Article's Main Image

On November 2, 2023, Cencora Inc (COR, Financial) released its earnings report for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year of 2023. The company reported a 12.7% year-over-year increase in Q4 revenue, reaching $68.9 billion. For the full fiscal year, revenue increased by 9.9% to $262.2 billion.

Financial Performance

According to the report, Cencora's Q4 GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $1.72, compared to $1.40 in the same quarter of the previous year. The adjusted diluted EPS, a non-GAAP measure, increased by 10.0% to $2.86. For the full fiscal year 2023, the GAAP diluted EPS increased by 6.1% to $8.53, and the adjusted diluted EPS increased by 8.7% to $11.99.

Company's Commentary

Steven H. Collis, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Cencora, commented on the company's performance, stating,

Cencora delivered strong performance in fiscal 2023, which was a seminal year for our company as our purpose-driven teams took key steps to execute on our strategic imperatives and advance our position at the center of healthcare."

Financial Tables Summary

The company's Q4 GAAP results showed a 12.7% increase in revenue, a 13.5% increase in gross profit, and a 4.9% increase in operating income. However, operating expenses also increased by 16.0%. The effective tax rate was 21.8%, and the net income attributable to Cencora was $351 million.

On the other hand, the adjusted (non-GAAP) results showed a 9.4% increase in adjusted gross profit and an 8.0% increase in adjusted operating income. Adjusted operating expenses increased by 10.2%, and the adjusted effective tax rate was 21.6%. The adjusted net income attributable to Cencora was $581 million.

Segment Performance

The U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment saw a 13.0% increase in revenue and a 9.4% increase in operating income. The International Healthcare Solutions segment reported a 9.5% increase in revenue and a 3.1% increase in operating income.

Fiscal Year 2023 Summary Results

For the full fiscal year 2023, Cencora reported a 9.9% increase in revenue, an 8.0% increase in gross profit, and a 1.1% decrease in operating income on a GAAP basis. On an adjusted (non-GAAP) basis, the company reported a 7.3% increase in adjusted gross profit and a 4.0% increase in adjusted operating income.

The company also highlighted recent milestones, including its name change from AmerisourceBergen and the declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per common share.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Cencora Inc for further details.

