Cencora Inc (COR) Reports 12.7% YoY Revenue Increase in Q4 2023

On November 2, 2023, Cencora Inc (COR, Financial) released its earnings report for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year of 2023. The company reported a 12.7% year-over-year increase in Q4 revenue, reaching $68.9 billion. For the full fiscal year, revenue increased by 9.9% to $262.2 billion.

Financial Performance

According to the report, Cencora's Q4 GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $1.72, compared to $1.40 in the same quarter of the previous year. The adjusted diluted EPS, a non-GAAP measure, increased by 10.0% to $2.86. For the full fiscal year 2023, the GAAP diluted EPS increased by 6.1% to $8.53, and the adjusted diluted EPS increased by 8.7% to $11.99.

Company's Commentary

Steven H. Collis, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Cencora, commented on the company's performance, stating,

Cencora delivered strong performance in fiscal 2023, which was a seminal year for our company as our purpose-driven teams took key steps to execute on our strategic imperatives and advance our position at the center of healthcare."

Financial Tables Summary

The company's Q4 GAAP results showed a 12.7% increase in revenue, a 13.5% increase in gross profit, and a 4.9% increase in operating income. However, operating expenses also increased by 16.0%. The effective tax rate was 21.8%, and the net income attributable to Cencora was $351 million.

On the other hand, the adjusted (non-GAAP) results showed a 9.4% increase in adjusted gross profit and an 8.0% increase in adjusted operating income. Adjusted operating expenses increased by 10.2%, and the adjusted effective tax rate was 21.6%. The adjusted net income attributable to Cencora was $581 million.

Segment Performance

The U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment saw a 13.0% increase in revenue and a 9.4% increase in operating income. The International Healthcare Solutions segment reported a 9.5% increase in revenue and a 3.1% increase in operating income.

Fiscal Year 2023 Summary Results

For the full fiscal year 2023, Cencora reported a 9.9% increase in revenue, an 8.0% increase in gross profit, and a 1.1% decrease in operating income on a GAAP basis. On an adjusted (non-GAAP) basis, the company reported a 7.3% increase in adjusted gross profit and a 4.0% increase in adjusted operating income.

The company also highlighted recent milestones, including its name change from AmerisourceBergen and the declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per common share.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Cencora Inc for further details.