Vector Group Ltd (VGR) Reports 7.9% Increase in Q3 Operating Income Despite Revenue Decline

Montego Emerges as the Largest U.S. Discount Brand

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Vector Group Ltd (VGR) reported a 3.7% decline in consolidated revenues for Q3 2023, amounting to $364.1 million.
  • Operating income for the same period rose by 7.9%, reaching $90.5 million.
  • Montego, a brand under VGR, increased its wholesale market share to 3.5% from 2.8% in the prior year period.
  • The company's tobacco segment saw a 7.6% increase in operating income, reaching $94.8 million.
Article's Main Image

Vector Group Ltd (VGR, Financial) released its earnings report for the third quarter of 2023 on November 2, 2023. Despite a decrease in consolidated revenues, the company saw a significant increase in operating income. The report also highlighted the growth of Montego, which has become the largest discount brand in the U.S.

Financial Performance

For Q3 2023, VGR reported consolidated revenues of $364.1 million, marking a 3.7% decrease compared to the same period in the previous year. Despite this, the company's operating income increased by 7.9% to $90.5 million. The tobacco segment's operating income also saw a rise of 7.6%, amounting to $94.8 million.

Montego's Market Share Growth

Montego, a brand under VGR, saw a significant increase in its wholesale market share, which rose to 3.5% from 2.8% in the prior year period. This growth has led Montego to become the largest discount brand in the U.S.

Year-to-Date Highlights

Year-to-date 2023 highlights include a slight decrease in consolidated revenues by 1.2% to $1.06 billion. However, the tobacco segment's revenues saw a minor increase of 0.2% to $1.06 billion. The operating income for the year-to-date period was $236.4 million, marking a 5.3% decrease compared to the prior year period.

Balance Sheet and Dividends

As of September 30, 2023, VGR maintained significant liquidity with cash and cash equivalents of $436.5 million, including $208.0 million of cash from the Tobacco segment. The company continued its longstanding history of paying a quarterly cash dividend in the third quarter of 2023, returning a total of $95.3 million to stockholders at a quarterly rate of $0.20 per common share.

CEO's Commentary

We are proud that Montego grew to be the largest discount brand in the United States in the third quarter of 2023, demonstrating the strength of our strategy and the skillful execution by Liggett to offer the best value proposition in the U.S. cigarette industry," said Howard M. Lorber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vector Group Ltd.

Looking Ahead

Despite the challenges, VGR remains focused on optimizing long-term profit and driving value for stockholders by effectively managing its volume, pricing, and market share.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Vector Group Ltd for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.