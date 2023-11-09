ADT Inc. Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Revenue of $1.2 Billion and RMR Up 3% to $350 Million

Significant balance sheet improvement and record revenue payback of 2.0 years

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Summary
  • ADT Inc. (ADT) reports Q3 2023 earnings with total revenue of $1.2 billion and recurring monthly revenue (RMR) up 3% to $350 million.
  • Record revenue payback of 2.0 years, reflecting improved capital efficiency.
  • GAAP loss from continuing operations of $21 million, up $148 million from the prior year quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $583 million, flat compared to prior year.
Article's Main Image

On November 2, 2023, ADT Inc. (ADT, Financial), a leading brand in smart home and small business security, announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The company reported a total revenue of $1.2 billion, with end-of-period recurring monthly revenue (RMR) up 3% to $350 million. The GAAP loss from continuing operations was $21 million, or $(0.02) per diluted share, up $148 million from the prior year quarter.

Company Performance and Financial Highlights

ADT's core security and smart home business delivered a strong third quarter with recurring monthly revenue topping $350 million and revenue payback at a record low of 2.0 years. The company also reported high customer retention with gross revenue attrition maintaining at 12.9%. However, the solar business continued to perform below expectations, leading to a substantial restructuring effort to drive more positive results.

ADT's Chairman, President, and CEO, Jim DeVries, commented on the company's performance, stating,

ADT’s core security and smart home business delivered a strong third quarter with recurring monthly revenue topping $350 million, revenue payback at a record low of 2.0 years and continued progress in product development. The solar business continued to perform below our expectations and we’ve undertaken a substantial restructuring in an effort to drive more positive results."

Financial Tables and Analysis

ADT's total CSB revenue for the third quarter was $1,180 million, up 6% versus the prior year. Monitoring and related services (M&S) revenue increased year-over-year primarily from higher average pricing. Security installation, product, and other increased year-over-year primarily from an increase in the volume of transactions under the customer-owned equipment ownership model and higher amortization of deferred subscriber acquisition revenue.

On the other hand, total Solar revenue for the third quarter was $58 million, down 68% versus the third quarter of last year. This performance was driven by lower installations and weaker sales performance. Solar Adjusted EBITDA was a $41 million loss for the third quarter.

Outlook for 2023

The company revised its financial guidance for 2023, primarily to account for the recent divestiture of the commercial business and updated operating performance. Despite weaker Solar underperformance, strong CSB performance has allowed ADT to maintain slightly narrowed guidance within the prior ranges after adjusting for the divestiture.

ADT Inc. (ADT, Financial) continues to focus on value creation, growing cash flow, and optimized capital allocation as it closes out 2023 in a position of strength.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from ADT Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.