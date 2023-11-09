American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings, Narrows Guidance

Revenue and Earnings Show Mixed Results, Guidance Range Tightened

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Third-quarter 2023 GAAP earnings of $1.83 per share; operating earnings of $1.77 per share
  • 2023 operating earnings (non-GAAP) guidance range narrowed to $5.24 to $5.34 per share, midpoint maintained at $5.29
  • Revenue for Q3 2023 stood at $5.3 billion, a decrease from $5.5 billion in Q3 2022
  • GAAP earnings increased to $953.7 million in Q3 2023 from $683.7 million in Q3 2022
Article's Main Image

On November 2, 2023, American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP, Financial) released its third-quarter earnings report for 2023. The company reported GAAP earnings of $1.83 per share and operating earnings of $1.77 per share. The operating earnings guidance range for 2023 has been narrowed to $5.24 to $5.34 per share, with the midpoint maintained at $5.29.

Financial Performance Overview

Revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was $5.3 billion, showing a decrease from $5.5 billion in the same period in 2022. GAAP earnings increased significantly to $953.7 million in Q3 2023 from $683.7 million in Q3 2022. Operating earnings (non-GAAP) also increased to $923.8 million in Q3 2023 from $831.0 million in Q3 2022.

Company's Commentary

“Our earnings growth this quarter was driven by our long-term strategy to invest in a modern, reliable energy system to meet the evolving needs of our customers while keeping electricity rates affordable,” said Julie Sloat, AEP chair, president and chief executive officer. “Our team has delivered these results in the face of high interest rates, inflation and unfavorable weather by actively managing the business, controlling costs and executing on our flexible and robust capital plan to help meet our stakeholder commitments."

Segment Performance

The company's Vertically Integrated Utilities segment reported GAAP earnings of $512.5 million in Q3 2023, an increase from $476.9 million in Q3 2022. The Transmission & Distribution Utilities segment reported GAAP earnings of $206.0 million in Q3 2023, a significant increase from $165.5 million in Q3 2022. The Generation & Marketing segment reported GAAP earnings of $130.7 million in Q3 2023, a substantial increase from $97.5 million in Q3 2022.

Looking Forward

AEP management has narrowed its 2023 operating earnings guidance range to $5.24 to $5.34 per share. The company is also reaffirming its long-term growth rate of 6% to 7% and FFO/Debt target of 14%-15%. The company is making significant progress on its five-year, $8.6 billion regulated renewables investment plan, with $6 billion in approved projects and $800 million currently pending commission approval.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from American Electric Power Co Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.