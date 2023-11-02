Bruker Corp (BRKR) Reports 16.3% YoY Increase in Q3 2023 Revenues

Non-GAAP EPS up by 12.1% YoY; FY 2023 Revenue Guidance Increased

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Q3 2023 revenues reached $742.8 million, marking a 16.3% YoY increase.
  • Non-GAAP EPS for Q3 2023 was $0.74, up 12.1% YoY.
  • Bruker Corp (BRKR) has increased its FY 2023 revenue guidance to $2.88-$2.91 billion.
  • The company reported a 15.8% increase in revenues for the first nine months of 2023.
Article's Main Image

On November 2, 2023, Bruker Corp (BRKR, Financial) announced its financial results for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2023. The company reported Q3 2023 revenues of $742.8 million, a 16.3% increase compared to the same period in 2022. The organic revenue growth was 10.9% YoY. The company's GAAP EPS for Q3 2023 was $0.60, while the non-GAAP EPS was $0.74, marking a 12.1% YoY increase.

Financial Performance

Bruker Corp (BRKR, Financial) reported a 16.1% YoY increase in Q3 2023 Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) revenues, which reached $676.3 million. The Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (BEST) revenues for the same period were $70.6 million, marking a 19.1% YoY increase.

The GAAP operating income for Q3 2023 was $124.5 million, a decrease of 5.2% compared to the same period in 2022. The non-GAAP operating income for Q3 2023 was $148.3 million, a 3.6% YoY increase.

For the first nine months of 2023, the company's revenues were $2.11 billion, a 15.8% increase from the same period in 2022. The GAAP operating income for the first nine months of 2023 was $333.4 million, while the non-GAAP operating income was $391.8 million, up 9.8% YoY.

CEO Commentary

Bruker continues to deliver excellent growth, with three consecutive quarters of double-digit organic revenue growth year-to-date in 2023. We anticipate high-single digit organic revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2023, which puts us on track for three consecutive years of double-digit organic revenue growth in 2021-2023. This year, Bruker has demonstrated great resiliency in difficult market conditions, with industry-leading organic revenue growth of 13.9%, and non-GAAP EPS growth of 17.5% in the first nine months of 2023. Given our strong year-to-date financial results, solid backlog, and positive outlook for the fourth quarter, we are raising our organic revenue growth guidance for FY 2023 again, by 150 bps at the midpoint.” - Frank H. Laukien, Bruker’s President and CEO

FY 2023 Outlook

For FY 2023, Bruker Corp (BRKR, Financial) is increasing its revenue guidance to a range of $2.88-$2.91 billion, up from the prior outlook of $2.85-$2.90 billion. The company now expects FY 2023 non-GAAP EPS of $2.48-$2.53, or 6%-8% YoY growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Bruker Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.