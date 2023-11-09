Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTSH) Reports 5.2% Decrease in Net Sales for Q3 2023

Company's Net Income Stands at $1.8 Million with Adjusted EBITDA of $8.3 Million

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTSH) reports a 5.2% decrease in net sales for Q3 2023.
  • The company's net income stands at $1.8 million with an adjusted EBITDA of $8.3 million.
  • TTSH managed to reduce its long-term debt by $10.0 million in Q3 and $35.4 million year-to-date.
  • The company's gross margin rate was 64.7% for the quarter.
Article's Main Image

Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTSH, Financial) released its earnings report for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on November 2, 2023. The company reported a decrease in net sales by 5.2% and a decrease in comparable store sales by 4.9%. Despite these challenges, the company managed to achieve a gross margin of 64.7% and a net income of $1.8 million. The company's adjusted EBITDA stood at $8.3 million.

Financial Performance

TTSH's net sales for the third quarter of 2023 decreased by $5.0 million, or 5.2%, compared to the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in sales at comparable stores was primarily due to a decrease in traffic, which was partially offset by an increase in average ticket value.

The company's gross profit decreased by $5.0 million, or 7.8%, in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. The gross margin rate was 64.7% in the third quarter of 2023, which increased sequentially from 64.2% during the second quarter of 2023, but was below the 66.5% margin rate reported during the third quarter of 2022.

Management Commentary

“We again displayed the cash flow power of our model as we reduced our debt levels by $10 million during the third quarter of 2023 and by over 75% since the beginning of the year. This was made possible by the steps we’ve taken to effectively drive our business and reduce inventory levels despite facing tough macro-economic conditions. Rising interest rates and lower housing turnover challenge our industry and we believe these factors contributed to lower levels of traffic and comparable store sales in our business during the third quarter. While we anticipate the macro headwinds will persist in the near term, we remain confident in the steps we’re taking to position the Company for long-term success.” - Cabell Lolmaugh, CEO

Capital Structure and Liquidity

Since the beginning of the year, TTSH has repaid $35.4 million of borrowings on its line of credit, reducing its debt balance to $10.0 million as of September 30, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents increased sequentially from the second quarter of 2023 by $1.8 million and since the beginning of the year by $10.4 million to $16.4 million on September 30, 2023.

Non-GAAP Information

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2023 was $8.3 million compared with $12.2 million for the third quarter of 2022. The company's Pretax Return on Capital Employed was 12.4% for the trailing twelve months as of the end of the third quarter of 2023 compared to 16.8% for the trailing twelve months as of the end of the third quarter of 2022.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the full earnings report.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Tile Shop Holdings Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.