American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings, Declares Special Dividend

AFG's Q3 net earnings rise to $177 million, up from $165 million in Q3 2022

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • AFG's Q3 2023 net earnings stand at $177 million, marking an increase from $165 million in Q3 2022.
  • Core net operating earnings for Q3 2023 were $208 million, up from $192 million in Q3 2022.
  • AFG's book value per share was $47.31 at the end of September 2023.
  • The company declared a special cash dividend of $1.50 per share, payable on November 22, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On November 1, 2023, American Financial Group Inc (AFG, Financial) reported its third-quarter earnings for 2023. The company's net earnings for the quarter stood at $177 million ($2.09 per share), a significant increase from $165 million ($1.93 per share) in the third quarter of 2022. The net earnings for Q3 2023 included net after-tax non-core items that reduced net income by $31 million ($0.36 per share loss).

Financial Highlights

AFG's core net operating earnings for the third quarter of 2023 were $208 million ($2.45 per share), up from $192 million ($2.24 per share) in the third quarter of 2022. This increase was primarily due to higher year-over-year net investment income, partially offset by lower underwriting profit in the Specialty Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance operations.

AFG's book value per share was $47.31 at the end of September 2023. During the third quarter of 2023, AFG paid cash dividends of $0.63 per share and repurchased $86 million of its common stock at an average price per share of $112.28. The company's growth in book value per share plus dividends was 1.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, and 11.9% year to date.

Special Dividend Declaration

AFG's Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend of $1.50 per share of American Financial Group common stock. The dividend is payable on November 22, 2023, to shareholders of record on November 13, 2023. The aggregate amount of this special dividend will be approximately $126 million. This special dividend is in addition to the company's regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.71 per share most recently paid on October 25, 2023.

Company's Commentary

“We are pleased with AFG’s performance during the third quarter. We achieved an annualized core operating return of over 18% in the quarter, with strong underwriting results despite elevated catastrophe losses during the quarter. These strong results, coupled with meaningfully higher year-over-year investment income and effective capital management, enable us to continue to create value for our shareholders." - S. Craig Lindner and Carl H. Lindner III, AFG’s Co-Chief Executive Officers

Outlook

Based on the results reported in the first nine months of the year and expectations for the remainder of the year, AFG continues to expect its 2023 core net operating earnings to be in the range of $10.15 to $11.15 per share. This guidance reflects the company's updated expectations of a below-average crop year, offset by higher-than-previously expected net investment income.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from American Financial Group Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.