PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI) Reports 4% Increase in Net Sales and 29% Rise in Net Income for Q3 2023

Company's Earnings Release Reveals Record Third Quarter Results

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI) reported a 4% increase in net sales, totaling $400 million for Q3 2023.
  • The company's net income rose by 29% to reach $39 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by 15% to $78 million.
  • PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI) also reported a record operating cash flow of $80 million for the third quarter.
Article's Main Image

On November 2, 2023, PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI, Financial), a leading manufacturer of premium windows and doors, released its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023. The company reported record results, with a 4% increase in net sales and a 29% rise in net income compared to the prior-year period.

Financial Performance Highlights

PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI, Financial) reported net sales of $400 million, marking a 4% increase from the prior-year period. The company's net income rose by 29% to $39 million, while adjusted net income also saw a 16% increase to $39 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $78 million, a 15% increase from the prior-year period. The company's net income per common share attributable to common shareholders, diluted, was $0.67, marking a 34% increase.

Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the company's performance, stating,

PGT Innovations delivered a record third quarter in spite of a continuing dynamic macro environment. Net sales were $400 million, four percent above the prior year quarter. The Company is executing on all cylinders, resulting in an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.6 percent."

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2023, PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI, Financial) expects net sales to be in the range of $325 million to $350 million, and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $51 million to $57 million.

Financial Statements Summary

The company's condensed consolidated statement of operations revealed a net income attributable to PGT Innovations, Inc. common shareholders of $39,207 for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $30,312 for the same period in 2022. The diluted net income per common share attributable to PGT Innovations, Inc. common shareholders was $0.67 for Q3 2023, compared to $0.50 for Q3 2022.

The condensed consolidated balance sheets showed total assets of $1,608,662 as of September 30, 2023, compared to $1,640,249 as of December 31, 2022. The company's total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and shareholders' equity also totaled $1,608,662 as of September 30, 2023.

The condensed consolidated statement of cash flows revealed a net cash provided by operating activities of $139,831 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $152,141 for the same period in 2022.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from PGT Innovations Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.