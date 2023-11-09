Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT) Reports 2% Increase in Gross Profit for Q3 2023

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Grows by 19% Year Over Year

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT) reports a 2% increase in gross profit to $408.9 million for Q3 2023.
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share rose by 19% year over year to $2.37.
  • Net sales for Q3 2023 decreased by 11% year over year.
  • Full year 2023 guidance for Adjusted diluted earnings per share confirmed in the range between $9.40 and $9.60.
Article's Main Image

Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT, Financial) released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on November 2, 2023. Despite an 11% decrease in net sales year over year, the company reported a 2% increase in gross profit, reaching $408.9 million. The gross margin expanded by 220 basis points to a third quarter record of 18.0%.

Financial Highlights

Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT, Financial) reported earnings from operations of $91.9 million, a 2% increase compared to the same period in 2022. Adjusted earnings from operations also saw a 12% increase year over year, reaching $119.8 million. The company's diluted earnings per share of $1.62 increased by 3% year over year, while adjusted diluted earnings per share rose by 19% to $2.37.

Despite a decrease in net sales, the company's gross profit increased by 2% compared to the third quarter of 2022. This was driven by a 17% growth in Cloud gross profit and a 20% increase in Insight Core Services gross profit.

Performance by Region

Net sales in North America decreased by 11% year over year to $1.9 billion, while net sales in EMEA and APAC decreased by 7% each. Despite these decreases, gross profit increased in all regions, with a 15% increase in EMEA and a 3% increase in APAC.

CEO Commentary

Third quarter results met our expectations and delivered record third quarter Adjusted diluted earnings per share," stated Joyce Mullen, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We have continued to grow our cloud and services businesses, demonstrating the progress we are making to become the leading solutions integrator,” Mullen stated.

Outlook for 2023

For the full year 2023, Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT, Financial) expects Adjusted diluted earnings per share to be between $9.40 and $9.60. The company now anticipates delivering gross profit growth in the low single-digit range.

These results demonstrate Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT, Financial)'s ability to increase profitability despite a challenging market environment. The company's focus on expanding its cloud and services businesses has contributed to its financial performance and positions it well for future growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Insight Enterprises Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.