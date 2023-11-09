Aptiv PLC (APTV) Reports 11% Increase in Q3 Revenue and Record Adjusted Operating Earnings

Strong performance in Q3 2023 with U.S. GAAP net income of $1,629 million

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Q3 revenue increased by 11% to $5.1 billion
  • U.S. GAAP net income of $1,629 million, diluted earnings per share of $5.76
  • Generated $746 million of cash from operations
  • Year-to-date revenue increased by 18% to $15.1 billion
Article's Main Image

Aptiv PLC (APTV, Financial), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener, and more connected, reported its third quarter 2023 U.S. GAAP earnings of $5.76 per diluted share on November 2, 2023. Excluding special items, third quarter earnings totaled $1.30 per diluted share.

Financial Performance

Aptiv PLC (APTV, Financial) reported U.S. GAAP revenue of $5.1 billion, an increase of 11% from the prior year period. Adjusted for currency exchange, commodity movements, and acquisitions, revenue increased by 7% in the third quarter. This reflects growth of 10% in Europe, 10% in North America, 2% in Asia, which was flat in China, and 12% in South America, the company's smallest region.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company reported U.S. GAAP revenue of $15.1 billion, an increase of 18% from the prior year period. Adjusted for currency exchange, commodity movements, and acquisitions, revenue increased by 16% during the period.

Net Income and Earnings per Share

The Company reported third quarter 2023 U.S. GAAP net income of $1,629 million and earnings of $5.76 per diluted share, compared to $286 million and $1.05 per diluted share in the prior year period. For the 2023 year-to-date period, the Company reported U.S. GAAP net income of $2,004 million and earnings of $7.17 per diluted share, compared to $298 million and $1.10 per diluted share in the prior year period.

Operating Income and Cash Flow

The Company reported U.S. GAAP operating income margin of 8.7% for the third quarter and 8.0% for the year-to-date period. The Company generated net cash flow from operating activities of $746 million in the third quarter, compared to $437 million in the prior year period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company generated net cash flow from operating activities of $1,272 million, compared to $330 million in the prior year period.

Share Repurchase Program

Year-to-date, the Company repurchased 0.9 million shares for approximately $98 million, leaving approximately $1.9 billion available for future share repurchases. All repurchased shares were retired.

Outlook

The Company’s full year 2023 financial guidance includes net sales of $19,950 - $20,250 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $2,755 - $2,855 million, and Adjusted net income per share of $4.60 - $4.90.

Kevin Clark, chairman and chief executive officer, commented on the results,

Building off the momentum of a strong first half, Aptiv delivered another solid quarter of financial results. The automotive industry is on a clear path towards the fully electrified, software-defined vehicle, and Aptiv is uniquely positioned to enable this transformation."

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Aptiv PLC for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.