With a daily gain of 6.79%, a three-month loss of 17.72%, and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 1.19, Clorox Co (CLX, Financial) presents a compelling case for value investors. This article aims to answer the question: is Clorox Co (CLX) modestly undervalued? Let's delve into a valuation analysis to uncover the intrinsic value of this company.

Company Overview

Clorox Co, a consumer products behemoth, has been in operation for over a century. The company's diverse product portfolio includes cleaning supplies, laundry care, trash bags, cat litter, charcoal, food dressings, water-filtration products, and natural personal-care products. The Clorox brand, along with other notable brands like Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, Tilex, Kingsford, Fresh Step, Glad, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, Brita, and Burt's Bees, contribute to about 85% of the company's sales.

The current stock price of Clorox Co (CLX, Financial) is $123.22, with a market cap of $15.30 billion. When compared to the GF Value of $165.04, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated using historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

For Clorox Co (CLX, Financial), the stock appears to be modestly undervalued. This means that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, it is essential to review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Clorox Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.13, ranking worse than 74.72% of 1800 companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. The overall financial strength of Clorox Co is 5 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk. Clorox Co has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years, with revenues of $7.40 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.19 in the past 12 months. Its operating margin of 11.14% is better than 76.73% of 1839 companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Clorox Co's profitability as strong.

However, growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Clorox Co is 4.2%, ranking worse than 58.38% of 1718 companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -26.6%, ranking worse than 90.05% of 1528 companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can also evaluate a company's profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. In the past 12 months, Clorox Co's ROIC was 11.96 while its WACC was 5.87.

Conclusion

Overall, Clorox Co (CLX, Financial) stock appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. However, its growth ranks worse than 90.05% of 1528 companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. To learn more about Clorox Co stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

