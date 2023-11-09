Unveiling Clorox Co (CLX)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A deep-dive analysis into the intrinsic value and market performance of Clorox Co (CLX)

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

With a daily gain of 6.79%, a three-month loss of 17.72%, and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 1.19, Clorox Co (CLX, Financial) presents a compelling case for value investors. This article aims to answer the question: is Clorox Co (CLX) modestly undervalued? Let's delve into a valuation analysis to uncover the intrinsic value of this company.

Company Overview

Clorox Co, a consumer products behemoth, has been in operation for over a century. The company's diverse product portfolio includes cleaning supplies, laundry care, trash bags, cat litter, charcoal, food dressings, water-filtration products, and natural personal-care products. The Clorox brand, along with other notable brands like Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, Tilex, Kingsford, Fresh Step, Glad, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, Brita, and Burt's Bees, contribute to about 85% of the company's sales.

The current stock price of Clorox Co (CLX, Financial) is $123.22, with a market cap of $15.30 billion. When compared to the GF Value of $165.04, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued.

1720087849828675584.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated using historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

For Clorox Co (CLX, Financial), the stock appears to be modestly undervalued. This means that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1720087829251420160.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, it is essential to review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Clorox Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.13, ranking worse than 74.72% of 1800 companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. The overall financial strength of Clorox Co is 5 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

1720087875728502784.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk. Clorox Co has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years, with revenues of $7.40 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.19 in the past 12 months. Its operating margin of 11.14% is better than 76.73% of 1839 companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Clorox Co's profitability as strong.

However, growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Clorox Co is 4.2%, ranking worse than 58.38% of 1718 companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -26.6%, ranking worse than 90.05% of 1528 companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can also evaluate a company's profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. In the past 12 months, Clorox Co's ROIC was 11.96 while its WACC was 5.87.

1720087892769959936.png

Conclusion

Overall, Clorox Co (CLX, Financial) stock appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. However, its growth ranks worse than 90.05% of 1528 companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. To learn more about Clorox Co stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.