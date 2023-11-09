Unveiling SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

An in-depth analysis of SolarEdge Technologies' intrinsic value, financial strength, profitability, and growth prospects

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG, Financial) recently recorded a daily loss of -5.76%, contributing to a significant 3-month loss of -62.99%. Despite this downturn, the company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 5.17, leading to a critical question: Is the stock significantly undervalued? This article aims to answer this question through a comprehensive valuation analysis of SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG). We encourage you to read on for an informed perspective on the company's true worth.

Company Introduction

SolarEdge Technologies Inc designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations. The company's system consists of power optimizers, inverters, and a cloud-based monitoring platform. It caters to a broad range of solar market segments, from residential to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. The company also has nonsolar products targeting energy storage and e-mobility. As of November 02, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $71.43, significantly lower than the GF Value of $463.11, indicating a potential undervaluation.

1720089076863922176.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued, indicating poor future returns. Conversely, if the stock price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued, suggesting higher future returns.

For SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG, Financial), the GF Value indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued. Therefore, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1720089059520475136.png

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Hence, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before investing. SolarEdge Technologies has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.43, ranking worse than 56.19% of 904 companies in the Semiconductors industry. However, GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of SolarEdge Technologies at 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

1720089098133237760.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent long-term profitability, poses less risk. SolarEdge Technologies has been profitable for eight out of the past ten years, with an operating margin of 10.04%, ranking better than 61.53% of 954 companies in the Semiconductors industry. The company's profitability rank is 8 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Company growth is a critical factor in valuation, with faster-growing companies creating more value for shareholders. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of SolarEdge Technologies is 23.5%, ranking better than 74.26% of 874 companies in the Semiconductors industry. However, the 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -0.9%, ranking worse than 78.04% of 774 companies in the Semiconductors industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is another way to assess its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, SolarEdge Technologies's ROIC is 9.74, and its cost of capital is 10.62.

1720089115011117056.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, SolarEdge Technologies' stock appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, its profitability is strong, but its growth ranks below average in the Semiconductors industry. To learn more about SolarEdge Technologies stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

For high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.