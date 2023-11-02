SB Financial Group Inc (SBFG) Reports 19.6% Decrease in Net Income for Q3 2023

Despite the decline in net income, the company sees a 25.8% increase in interest income and a 6.9% growth in total loans

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Summary
  • SB Financial Group Inc (SBFG) reported a 19.6% decrease in net income for Q3 2023 compared to the same period last year.
  • Interest income increased by 25.8% compared to Q3 2022, while noninterest income saw a 3.0% increase.
  • Total loans held for investment grew by 6.9% compared to the prior year.
  • The company's total assets slightly decreased from the linked quarter but were 1.8% higher compared to the prior year.
Article's Main Image

On November 2, 2023, SB Financial Group Inc (SBFG, Financial) released its earnings report for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a decrease in net income by 19.6% compared to the same period last year. However, SBFG saw a significant increase in interest income by 25.8% and a modest increase in noninterest income by 3.0% compared to Q3 2022.

Financial Performance Highlights

The company's operating revenue for Q3 2023 was $13.7 million, a decrease of 5.3% compared to the same period last year. Despite the decrease in operating revenue, SBFG reported a significant increase in interest income, which rose by 25.8% to $14.8 million. However, the company's net interest income decreased by 8.6% to $9.5 million.

Noninterest income, which includes gains on the sale of mortgage loans and net loan servicing fees, increased by 3.0% to $4.2 million. Noninterest expense saw a slight increase of 0.9% to $10.5 million.

Loan and Deposit Balances

SBFG reported that total loans held for investment were up by $63.8 million or 6.9% compared to the prior year. The company's deposit balances remained level to the prior year at $1.09 billion but were higher compared to the linked quarter by $14.2 million.

Asset Quality and Equity

The company reported nonperforming assets totaling $4.0 million as of September 30, 2023, marking a decrease of $0.5 million or 12.1% from the same quarter last year. Total shareholders’ equity at September 30, 2023, was $112.3 million.

Company's Commentary

Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO of SB Financial, commented on the company's performance, saying,

Funding costs continued to be headwinds for us in the quarter, however we are pleased that we were still able to grow our deposit base from the linked quarter, despite that higher cost. Our asset quality continued to be peer leading and our allowance percentage at 1.60 percent provides critical stability and strength as we move forward into a potentially tougher economic environment."

The full earnings report can be found on the GuruFocus website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from SB Financial Group Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.