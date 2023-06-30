Why Sabre Corp's Stock Skyrocketed 11% in a Quarter

Sabre Corp (SABR, Financial), a leading player in the Travel & Leisure industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. The company's stock price has risen by 10.98% over the past quarter, closing at $4.07 as of November 2, 2023. This recent performance has pushed the company's market cap to $1.35 billion. Over the past week, the stock has gained an impressive 20.80%, indicating a strong upward momentum. However, despite this positive trend, the company's GF Value of $11.96 suggests a possible value trap, a situation that was also evident three months ago when the GF Value was $11.6. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates.

Company Overview: Sabre Corp

Sabre Corp operates in the Travel & Leisure industry, holding the number-two share of the global distribution system for air bookings. The company's business model is primarily split between distribution (70% of segment sales) and airline IT solutions (30%) revenue. Sabre Corp also has a growing hotel IT solutions division, which accounts for 10% of its revenue. The company's profits are largely derived from transaction fees, which are mostly tied to volume and not price.

Profitability Analysis

As of June 30, 2023, Sabre Corp's Profitability Rank stands at 5/10, indicating a moderate level of profitability. The company's Operating Margin of -5.54% is better than 22.56% of 820 companies in the same industry. Furthermore, the company's ROA of -10.32% and ROIC of -4.14% are better than 12.04% and 18.08% of companies in the industry, respectively. Over the past 10 years, Sabre Corp has managed to maintain profitability for 6 years, outperforming 46.82% of 771 companies.

Growth Prospects

Sabre Corp's Growth Rank is currently at 1/10, suggesting limited growth potential. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of -18.60% and 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of -17.20% are better than 20.1% and 22.32% of companies in the industry, respectively. However, the company's future total revenue growth rate estimate of 12.71% is better than 65.19% of 135 companies, indicating potential for future growth.

Major Stock Holders

Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio), Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) are the top three holders of Sabre Corp's stock. Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) holds 3,547,735 shares, accounting for 1.07% of the company's stock. Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) holds 2,444,547 shares, representing 0.74% of the company's stock. Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) holds 478,472 shares, accounting for 0.14% of the company's stock.

Competitive Landscape

Sabre Corp faces competition from Despegar.com Corp (DESP, Financial), Mondee Holdings Inc (MOND, Financial), and Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND, Financial). Despegar.com Corp has a market cap of $442.578 million, Mondee Holdings Inc has a market cap of $290.988 million, and Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a market cap of $308.510 million. These figures are significantly lower than Sabre Corp's market cap of $1.35 billion, indicating its dominant position in the industry.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sabre Corp's stock has shown impressive performance over the past quarter, gaining 10.98%. Despite the company's moderate profitability and limited growth potential, it holds a dominant position in the industry and has potential for future growth. However, investors should be cautious due to the possible value trap indicated by the GF Value. The company's stock is held by prominent investors, and it outperforms its main competitors in terms of market cap. Therefore, investing in Sabre Corp's stock could offer potential rewards, but it also comes with certain risks.

