Why CyberArk Software Ltd's Stock Skyrocketed 15% in a Quarter

CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR, Financial) has been making waves in the stock market with a significant price surge over the past three months. The company's market cap stands at $7.33 billion, with its stock price currently at $175.53. Over the past week, the stock has seen an impressive gain of 11.54%, and over the past three months, it has gained 14.60%. According to the GF Value, a measure defined by GuruFocus.com that calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates, the stock is fairly valued both currently and three months ago, with a GF Value of $185 and a past GF Value of $177.61.

Introducing CyberArk Software Ltd

CyberArk Software Ltd operates in the software industry, providing IT security solutions to protect data, infrastructure, and assets across the enterprise. The company's software solutions focus on protecting privileged accounts, credentials, and secrets. Its products and services include Enterprise Password Vault, Privileged Session Manager, Privileged Threat Analytics, and CyberArk Privilege Cloud. The company provides solutions for Audit and Compliance, Security and Risk Management, and Industry Solutions. It generates maximum revenue from the United States and also has a presence in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other countries.

Profitability Analysis

CyberArk Software Ltd has a Profitability Rank of 7/10, indicating a relatively high level of profitability. The company's Operating Margin stands at -23.56%, which is better than 24.51% of companies in the industry. Its ROE is -17.20%, better than 27.34% of companies, and its ROA is -6.48%, better than 35.01% of companies. The company's ROIC is -13.34%, better than 28.42% of companies. Over the past 10 years, the company has been profitable for 7 years, which is better than 59.65% of companies.

Growth Prospects

The company's Growth Rank is 5/10, indicating moderate growth. Its 3-year revenue growth rate per share is 9.30%, better than 52.77% of companies, and its 5-year revenue growth rate per share is 13.80%, better than 71.63% of companies. The company's future total revenue growth rate estimate is 19.67%, which is better than 78.77% of companies.

Top Holders of the Stock

The top three holders of the stock are Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) with 244,291 shares (0.58%), Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) with 234,959 shares (0.56%), and Wasatch International Growth (Trades, Portfolio) with 81,089 shares (0.19%).

Competitors in the Software Industry

CyberArk Software Ltd faces competition from CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS, Financial) with a market cap of $6.8 billion, WEX Inc (WEX, Financial) with a market cap of $7.38 billion, and Klaviyo Inc (KVYO, Financial) with a market cap of $7.45 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CyberArk Software Ltd's stock has seen a significant surge over the past three months, with a gain of 14.60%. The company's profitability and growth prospects are promising, and it holds a competitive position in the software industry. For value investors, this stock presents a potential opportunity for investment.

