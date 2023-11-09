Why Pactiv Evergreen Inc's Stock Skyrocketed 23% in a Quarter

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago

Pactiv Evergreen Inc's stock has seen a significant surge of 24.94% over the past week and 23.27% over the past three months. The company's GF Value, a measure of intrinsic value defined by GuruFocus.com, currently stands at $11.11, down from $12.87 three months ago. This shift indicates that the stock has moved from being a possible value trap to being fairly valued.

Company Overview

Pactiv Evergreen Inc is a leading player in the Packaging & Containers industry. The company specializes in manufacturing and distributing fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, as well as fresh beverage cartons. It operates through three main segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. These segments produce a wide range of products, including food containers, drinkware, tableware, ready-to-eat food containers, clear rigid-display containers, trays for meat and poultry, molded fiber egg cartons, printed cartons, spouts & filling machines, and other products. The majority of the company's revenue is generated from the United States, its primary geographical market. 1720098130579484672.png

Profitability Analysis

Pactiv Evergreen Inc has a Profitability Rank of 5/10, indicating a moderate level of profitability. The company's Operating Margin stands at 1.63%, which is better than 23.24% of the companies in the industry. The company's ROE and ROA are -5.10% and -0.99% respectively, while its ROIC is 3.88%. Over the past 10 years, the company has been profitable for 7 years. 1720098149361577984.png

Growth Prospects

The company's Growth Rank is 3/10, indicating a relatively low level of growth. The 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 5.60%, which is better than 43.01% of the companies in the industry. However, the 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is -6.40%. The company's future total revenue growth rate estimate is currently at -0.94%. 1720098167820709888.png

Top Holders

The top three holders of Pactiv Evergreen Inc's stock are Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio), and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio), holding 168,800, 160,439, and 22,275 shares respectively. Their respective share percentages are 0.09%, 0.09%, and 0.01%.

Competitive Landscape

Pactiv Evergreen Inc operates in a competitive industry, with key competitors including TriMas Corp (TRS, Financial) with a market cap of $1.01 billion, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (AMBP, Financial) with a market cap of $2.09 billion, and Myers Industries Inc (MYE, Financial) with a market cap of $629.075 million.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pactiv Evergreen Inc's stock has seen a significant surge over the past three months. The company's profitability and growth prospects, along with its competitive position in the industry, make it a stock to watch. However, investors should also consider the company's future total revenue growth rate estimate and the current GF Value before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.