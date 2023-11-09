MGE Energy Inc (MGEE) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings of $37.9 Million, Up from $33.7 Million Year-Over-Year

Increased investments and warmer weather drive up residential sales by 5%

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • MGE Energy Inc (MGEE) reports Q3 2023 earnings of $37.9 million, or $1.05 per share, compared to $33.7 million, or $0.93 per share, for the same period in the prior year.
  • Increased investments in rate base and warmer-than-normal weather led to a 5% increase in electric residential sales compared to Q3 2022.
  • Earnings from investment in ATC increased by $0.9 million.
  • Gas net income in Q3 2023 remained relatively flat compared to Q3 2022.
Article's Main Image

On November 2, 2023, MGE Energy Inc (MGEE, Financial) released its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The company reported GAAP earnings of $37.9 million, or $1.05 per share, marking an increase from $33.7 million, or $0.93 per share, for the same period in the prior year.

Driving Factors Behind Q3 Performance

The company's third-quarter results were primarily driven by an increase in investments included in rate base. Additionally, warmer-than-normal weather led to an increase in electric residential sales of approximately 5% compared to the third quarter of 2022. "Our third-quarter results were primarily driven by an increase in investments included in rate base. Also, warmer-than-normal weather led to an increase in electric residential sales of approximately 5% compared to the third quarter of 2022," the company stated.

Investments and Earnings

MGE Energy continues to invest in new, cost-effective renewable generation, which is helping to fuel the company's asset growth. An increase in electric investments included in rate base contributed to increased electric earnings for the third quarter of 2023. The timing of depreciation expense also contributed to higher electric earnings in the third quarter of 2023. "Depreciation costs are expected to increase after significant capital projects are completed, including the second phase of Badger Hollow and Paris solar projects," the company noted.

ATC Investment and Gas Net Income

In the third quarter of 2023, earnings from MGE Energy's investment in ATC increased $0.9 million, driven by an estimated possible loss recorded in 2022 from filed complaints regarding MISO transmission owners' authorized return on equity. However, the gas net income in the third quarter of 2023 remained relatively flat compared to the third quarter of 2022.

Financial Summary

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, MGE Energy reported operating revenues of $160.5 million, operating income of $43.8 million, and net income of $37.9 million. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $1.05. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the company reported operating revenues of $525.8 million, operating income of $122.2 million, and net income of $97.6 million. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $2.70.

MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric, generates and distributes electricity to 161,000 customers in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas to 173,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from MGE Energy Inc for further details.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.