Orion SA (OEC) Reports Mixed Q3 2023 Earnings, Records Higher Adjusted EBITDA

Net Sales Down Year Over Year, Adjusted Earnings Per Share Reach Record High

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Orion SA (OEC) reported net sales of $1,425.7 million for the first nine months of 2023, down $143.1 million year over year.
  • Net income for the same period was $98.6 million, up $4.6 million year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months was a record $265.7 million, up 8% year over year.
  • Third quarter 2023 net sales were $466.2 million, down $76.9 million year over year.
Article's Main Image

Orion SA (OEC, Financial), a specialty chemical company, announced its financial results for the periods ended September 30, 2023, on November 2, 2023. The company reported mixed results with a decrease in net sales but an increase in net income and record Adjusted EBITDA.

Financial Highlights

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, Orion SA (OEC, Financial) reported net sales of $1,425.7 million, a decrease of $143.1 million compared to the same period in the previous year. Despite the decrease in sales, the company's net income increased by $4.6 million to $98.6 million. The company also achieved a record Adjusted EBITDA of $265.7 million, up 8% year over year.

For the third quarter of 2023, the company reported net sales of $466.2 million, down $76.9 million year over year. Net income for the quarter was $26.2 million, down $5.6 million year over year. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $77.3 million, down 4% year over year.

CEO Commentary

I am pleased to announce that we delivered $77 million of Adjusted EBITDA this quarter in the face of weak demand in many of our key markets. In addition, for the nine months, we achieved record adjusted diluted earnings per share up $0.06, to $1.76 from prior year," said Corning Painter, Orion’s chief executive officer.

Financial Analysis

The company's net sales decrease for both the nine months and third quarter was primarily driven by the pass-through effect of declining oil prices in both segments. However, this was partially offset by improved contractual pricing and favorable foreign exchange impact.

Despite the decrease in net sales, the company's net income increased for the nine months due to improved contractual pricing and a favorable product mix in the Rubber Carbon Black segment, partially offset by lower volume in both segments.

Looking ahead, the company is confident of delivering a third consecutive year of earnings growth, despite lower demand. The company is narrowing its 2023 Adjusted EBITDA guidance range to $330 million to $340 million, up seven percent at the midpoint, compared with its previous record 2022 results.

Debt and Outlook

As of September 30, 2023, the company's net debt was $756.5 million and EBITDA to debt ratio was 2.29 times. The company projects full year 2023 Adjusted EPS of $2.00 to $2.10, up nine percent at the midpoint. Free cash flow is expected to be approximately $100 million this year, and the company looks forward to further growth in 2024.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Orion SA for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.