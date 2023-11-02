Cavco Industries Inc (CVCO) Reports 21.7% Decline in Net Revenue and 44.1% Drop in Income Before Taxes for Q2 Fiscal 2024

Despite the challenges, the company maintains healthy margins and strong cash flow

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Net revenue for Q2 was $452 million, a decrease of 21.7% compared to the same period last year.
  • Income before income taxes was $52 million, down 44.1% compared to the prior year period.
  • Net income per diluted share attributable to Cavco common stockholders was $4.76, compared to $8.25 in the prior year quarter.
  • The company returned nearly $47 million to shareholders through stock repurchases.
Article's Main Image

On November 2, 2023, Cavco Industries Inc (CVCO, Financial) released its financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a significant decrease in net revenue and income before taxes, reflecting the challenges faced in the current market conditions.

Financial Performance Overview

For the second quarter, Cavco Industries Inc (CVCO, Financial) reported net revenue of $452 million, down 21.7% compared to $577 million in the second quarter of the prior year. The factory-built housing gross profit as a percentage of net revenue was 23.2%, compared to 26.7% in the prior year. The financial services gross profit as a percentage of net revenue was 35.9% compared to 44.6% in the prior year. Income before income taxes was $52 million, down 44.1% compared to $93 million in the prior year period. Net income per diluted share attributable to Cavco common stockholders was $4.76 compared to $8.25 in the prior year quarter.

CEO's Commentary

Backlogs have stabilized at about 6 weeks, reflecting modest improvement in wholesale orders while capacity utilization remained essentially unchanged from Q1. Our plants, and operations overall, continue to do an outstanding job maintaining healthy margins and generating strong cash flow despite market conditions." - Bill Boor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cavco Industries Inc (CVCO, Financial).

Financial Tables Summary

The financial tables provided in the report show a decrease in net revenue for both the factory-built housing and financial services segments. The decrease in net revenue for the three and six months was due to lower home sales volume and lower home selling prices, partially offset by the addition of Solitaire Homes. The financial services segment net revenue increased for the three and six months from more insurance policies in force in the current period compared to the prior year.

Analysis of Company's Performance

Despite the decrease in net revenue and income before taxes, Cavco Industries Inc (CVCO, Financial) has managed to maintain healthy margins and generate strong cash flow. The company has also returned nearly $47 million to shareholders through stock repurchases, demonstrating its commitment to shareholder value. However, the company faces challenges in the form of rising interest rates and an intensifying affordable housing crisis. Moving forward, Cavco Industries Inc (CVCO) aims to improve the customer experience, deepen distribution partnerships, and develop innovative products and finance solutions.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Cavco Industries Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.