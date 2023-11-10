EOG Resources Inc (EOG, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report on November 2, 2023. The company reported a significant increase in net income and operating revenues, reflecting a strong financial performance.

Financial Performance

EOG Resources Inc (EOG, Financial) reported a net income of $2.03 billion in Q3 2023, a significant increase from $1.55 billion in Q2 2023 and $2.02 billion in Q1 2023. The company's operating revenues for Q3 2023 stood at $6.21 billion, up from $5.57 billion in Q2 2023 and $6.04 billion in Q1 2023. The operating income for Q3 2023 was $2.56 billion, a rise from $1.97 billion in Q2 2023 and $2.57 billion in Q1 2023.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of the end of Q3 2023, EOG Resources Inc (EOG, Financial) had cash and cash equivalents of $5.33 billion, up from $4.76 billion at the end of Q2 2023 and $5.02 billion at the end of Q1 2023. The company's total assets stood at $43.65 billion at the end of Q3 2023, up from $41.49 billion at the end of Q2 2023 and $41.03 billion at the end of Q1 2023.

Cash Flow Statements

EOG Resources Inc (EOG, Financial) reported net cash provided by operating activities of $2.70 billion in Q3 2023, up from $2.28 billion in Q2 2023 and $3.26 billion in Q1 2023. The company used $1.53 billion in investing activities in Q3 2023, compared to $1.74 billion in Q2 2023 and $1.57 billion in Q1 2023. Financing activities used $610 million in Q3 2023, down from $789 million in Q2 2023 and $2.64 billion in Q1 2023.

Outlook

EOG Resources Inc (EOG, Financial) has demonstrated a strong financial performance in Q3 2023, with significant increases in net income and operating revenues. The company's solid balance sheet and positive cash flow from operating activities provide a strong foundation for future growth. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to monitor EOG's performance in the coming quarters to assess the company's ongoing financial health and growth potential.

