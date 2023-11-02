Yelp Inc (YELP) Reports Record Net Revenue and Strong Net Income Growth in Q3 2023

Net Revenue and Net Income Increase by 12% and 539% Year Over Year Respectively

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Yelp Inc (YELP) reported a 12% year over year increase in net revenue to a record $345 million in Q3 2023.
  • The company's net income saw a significant surge, increasing by 539% year over year to $58 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA also increased by 30% year over year to a record $96 million.
  • Yelp Inc (YELP) raised its full-year outlook to $1.332 billion to $1.337 billion of net revenue and $319 million to $324 million of adjusted EBITDA.
Article's Main Image

On November 2, 2023, Yelp Inc (YELP, Financial), a platform that connects people with local businesses, released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a record net revenue of $345 million, marking a 12% increase year over year. The net income also saw a significant surge, increasing by 539% year over year to $58 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 30% year over year to a record $96 million.

Financial Performance Highlights

Yelp's co-founder and chief executive officer, Jeremy Stoppelman, attributed the strong performance to the company's product-led strategy. He noted that the record net revenue was driven by record advertising revenue in the services category, with a 25% growth in the self-serve channel and a 9% increase in ad clicks year over year. The company's chief financial officer, David Schwarzbach, also highlighted that this was Yelp's 10th consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth.

Financial Statements Overview

According to the company's condensed consolidated balance sheets, as of September 30, 2023, Yelp Inc (YELP, Financial) had total assets of $1.027 billion, with cash and cash equivalents amounting to $305 million. The total liabilities stood at $287.7 million, resulting in a total stockholders' equity of $739.6 million.

The condensed consolidated statements of operations showed a net revenue of $345.1 million for the third quarter of 2023, up from $308.9 million in the same period in 2022. The net income attributable to common stockholders was $58.2 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, a significant increase from $9.1 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022.

The condensed consolidated statements of cash flows indicated a net cash provided by operating activities of $227.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. After accounting for purchases of property, equipment, and software, the free cash flow stood at $206.3 million.

Outlook

Following the strong performance in the third quarter, Yelp Inc (YELP, Financial) raised its full-year outlook. The company now expects net revenue to be in the range of $1.332 billion to $1.337 billion and adjusted EBITDA to be between $319 million and $324 million.

Despite the impressive results, Yelp Inc (YELP, Financial) acknowledges the uncertainties and risks associated with macroeconomic factors, including inflation, rising interest rates, supply chain issues, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company remains committed to its product-led strategy and is optimistic about the opportunities ahead to drive profitable growth and long-term shareholder value.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Yelp Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.