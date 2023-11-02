Mercer International Inc (MERC) Reports Q3 and First Nine Months of 2023 Results

Operating EBITDA of $37.5 million in Q3, Net Loss of $26.0 million, and Continued Growth in Mass Timber Business

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Operating EBITDA for Q3 2023 was $37.5 million, compared to $140.9 million in Q3 2022.
  • Net loss for Q3 2023 was $26.0 million, compared to net income of $66.7 million in Q3 2022.
  • Strong growth and integration of mass timber business continued.
  • Liquidity enhanced by completing $200 million 2028 senior note issue and expanding availability under German revolving credit facility by €70 million.
Article's Main Image

On November 2, 2023, Mercer International Inc (MERC, Financial) reported its third quarter and first nine months of 2023 results. The company's Operating EBITDA in the third quarter was $37.5 million, a significant decrease from $140.9 million in the same quarter of 2022. The net loss for Q3 2023 was $26.0 million, compared to a net income of $66.7 million in Q3 2022.

Financial Performance

The company's revenues for Q3 2023 were $470.8 million, a decrease of approximately 12% from $532.8 million in Q3 2022. This was primarily due to lower pulp, energy, and lumber sales realizations, partially offset by higher sales volumes, the inclusion of Torgau, and higher manufactured product sales realizations.

Operating EBITDA for the first nine months of 2023 was negative $3.7 million, compared to positive $440.4 million in the same period of 2022. The net loss for the first nine months of 2023 was $154.8 million, compared to net income of $227.0 million in the same period of 2022.

Segment Results

In the pulp segment, operating income for Q3 2023 was $21.2 million, a significant decrease from $110.0 million in Q3 2022. This was primarily due to lower pulp and energy sales realizations and the negative impact of a weaker dollar, partially offset by lower per unit fiber, freight, and other production costs, higher sales volumes, and the receipt of insurance proceeds of $8.2 million.

In the solid wood segment, operating loss for Q3 2023 was $19.7 million, compared to operating income of $2.9 million in Q3 2022. This was primarily due to lower lumber and energy sales realizations, partially offset by higher manufactured products sales realizations.

Outlook and Strategy

Despite the challenges in the pulp and lumber markets, the company's CEO, Mr. Juan Carlos Bueno, expressed optimism about the future. He highlighted the strong growth in the company's mass timber business and the successful integration of new operations. He also noted that the company's liquidity position was reinforced by the completion of a private offering of the $200 million 2028 senior notes and an increase in the availability of the German revolving credit facility by €70 million.

Dividend Announcement

The company announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share, to be paid on December 28, 2023, to all shareholders of record on December 20, 2023.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Mercer International Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.