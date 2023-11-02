New Mountain Finance Corp (NMFC) Reports 25% YoY Increase in Q3 Net Investment Income

Company declares Q4 regular distribution of $0.32 per share and a supplemental distribution of $0.04 per share

2 hours ago
Summary
  • New Mountain Finance Corp (NMFC) reports Q3 net investment income of $0.40 per share, a 25% increase YoY.
  • The company's net asset value per share stands at $13.06.
  • A Q4 regular distribution of $0.32 per share and a supplemental distribution of $0.04 per share have been declared.
  • The company's investment portfolio had a fair value of $3,128.4 million as of September 30, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On November 2, 2023, New Mountain Finance Corp (NMFC, Financial) announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a net investment income (NII) of $0.40 per weighted average share, marking a 25% increase YoY. The net asset value (NAV) per share stood at $13.06. The board of directors declared a Q4 regular distribution of $0.32 per share and a supplemental distribution of $0.04 per share, payable on December 29, 2023.

Financial Highlights

As of September 30, 2023, NMFC's investment portfolio was valued at $3,128,403 thousand, with total assets amounting to $3,279,586 thousand. The total statutory debt was $1,602,672 thousand, and the NAV was $1,325,018 thousand. The company's statutory debt to equity ratio was 1.21x.

Management Commentary

“Our third quarter results reflect another successful quarter for 2023 with year-over-year net investment income per share growth of approximately 25%. We believe our credit performance remains strong even in a more difficult market environment,” said Steven B. Klinsky, NMFC Chairman.

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of September 30, 2023, the company's NAV was $1,325.0 million and its portfolio had a fair value of $3,128.4 million in 110 portfolio companies, with a weighted average YTM at Cost of approximately 11.8%. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the company generated $15.6 million of originations and cash repayments of $75.4 million.

Consolidated Results of Operations

The company's total investment income for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was $94.1 million and $78.1 million, respectively. The company's total net expenses, after income tax expense, for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 were $53.7 million and $45.6 million, respectively. The company's NII for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was $40.4 million and $32.5 million, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2023, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $83.3 million and total statutory debt outstanding of $1,602.7 million. The company's statutory debt to equity was 1.21x as of September 30, 2023.

Portfolio and Asset Quality

The company monitors the performance and financial trends of its portfolio companies on a quarterly basis. As of September 30, 2023, all investments in the company’s portfolio had a Green Risk Rating, with the exception of eight portfolio companies that had a Yellow Risk Rating, six portfolio companies that had an Orange Risk Rating and three portfolio companies that had a Red Risk Rating.

Recent Developments

On October 24, 2023, the company’s board of directors declared a regular fourth quarter 2023 distribution of $0.32 per share and a supplemental distribution related to third quarter earnings of $0.04 per share, each payable on December 29, 2023 to holders of record as of December 15, 2023.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from New Mountain Finance Corp for further details.

