ICF International Inc (ICFI) Reports 7% Revenue Growth in Q3 2023

Net Income and Diluted EPS Increase by 24% Amid Record Contract Awards

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • ICF International Inc (ICFI) reported a 7% increase in revenue, reaching $502 million in Q3 2023.
  • Net income and diluted EPS both rose by 24%, amounting to $24 million and $1.25 respectively.
  • Contract awards hit a record $875 million, indicating a book-to-bill ratio of 1.7.
  • ICFI raised its GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS guidance due to a lower tax rate.
Article's Main Image

ICF International Inc (ICFI, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report on November 2, 2023, revealing significant growth across major markets. The company's revenue increased by 7% to $502 million, while net income rose by 24% to $24 million. Diluted EPS also saw a 24% increase, reaching $1.25. Non-GAAP EPS was up by 12%, and EBITDA1 rose by 14% to $49.2 million.

Financial Performance and Business Highlights

ICFI's Q3 2023 total revenue increased by 7.2% to $501.5 million, up from $467.8 million in Q3 2022. Operating income increased by 13.0% to $31.9 million, and net income totaled $23.7 million. Diluted EPS for Q3 2023 was $1.25 per share, representing increases of 24.3% and 23.8% respectively.

John Wasson, chair and chief executive officer, commented on the results, stating,

This was another quarter of strong execution for ICF. Revenues increased 7.2% year-on-year. Adjusting for the sale of the Commercial Marketing Group that was completed in the third quarter and the commercial U.K. events business that we exited at the end of the second quarter, revenue growth is estimated at 8.4%1."

Government and Commercial Revenue Highlights

Revenue from government clients was $383.3 million, up 6.6% year-over-year. U.S. federal government revenue was $279.3 million, 2.8% above the $271.6 million reported in Q3 2022. Commercial revenue was $118.2 million, 9.2% above the $108.2 million reported in Q3 2022.

Outlook and Guidance

ICFI's strong year-to-date performance has set the stage for continued growth in 2024. The company is narrowing its guidance range for full-year 2023 revenue to $1,950 million to $1,980 million, and it anticipates subcontractor and other direct costs will be approximately 27% of total revenue. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range from $212 million to $218 million.

ICFI is raising its guidance ranges for diluted EPS to $5.00 to $5.10, exclusive of special charges, and Non-GAAP EPS to $6.40 to $6.50 due to a lower than anticipated tax rate. Operating cash flow is projected at approximately $150 million in 2023.

Looking ahead to 2024, ICF's record sales, substantial backlog, and robust business development pipeline support expectations for high single-digit organic growth in recurring revenues.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from ICF International Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.