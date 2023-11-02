Select Medical Holdings Corp (SEM) Reports 6.2% Revenue Increase and 59.5% Net Income Growth in Q3 2023

SEM's Q3 2023 Earnings Highlight Strong Performance Across All Segments

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • SEM's Q3 2023 revenue increased by 6.2% to $1,665.7 million, compared to $1,567.8 million in Q3 2022.
  • Net income for Q3 2023 rose by 59.5% to $60.8 million, compared to $38.1 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by 26.6% to $193.8 million in Q3 2023, compared to $153.1 million in Q3 2022.
  • SEM's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.125 per share.
Article's Main Image

On November 2, 2023, Select Medical Holdings Corp (SEM, Financial) announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a 6.2% increase in revenue to $1,665.7 million, compared to $1,567.8 million for the same quarter in the previous year. Net income for the quarter increased by 59.5% to $60.8 million, compared to $38.1 million in Q3 2022. Adjusted EBITDA also saw a significant increase of 26.6% to $193.8 million, compared to $153.1 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Performance Across Segments

SEM's four reportable segments - the critical illness recovery hospital segment, the rehabilitation hospital segment, the outpatient rehabilitation segment, and the Concentra segment - all reported growth in revenue and adjusted EBITDA. The critical illness recovery hospital segment saw the highest increase in adjusted EBITDA, with a 321.0% increase to $46.4 million in Q3 2023, compared to $11.0 million in Q3 2022.

Dividend and Stock Repurchase Program

SEM's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.125 per share, payable on or about November 28, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 15, 2023. The company also announced a common stock repurchase program to repurchase up to $1.0 billion worth of shares of its common stock. The program will remain in effect until December 31, 2025.

Outlook for 2023

SEM maintains its business outlook for 2023, with expected revenue to be in the range of $6.55 billion to $6.7 billion, expected Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $795.0 million to $825.0 million, and fully diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $1.77 to $1.94.

Conclusion

The Q3 2023 results demonstrate SEM's strong performance across all segments. The company's commitment to returning value to shareholders through dividends and a stock repurchase program further underscores its financial strength and positive outlook for the future.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Select Medical Holdings Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.