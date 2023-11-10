Atlassian Corp (TEAM) Reports Q1 FY2024 Earnings: Revenue Up 21% Year-Over-Year

Subscription Revenue Grows 31% Year-Over-Year, Operating Margin Improves

Summary
  • Atlassian Corp (TEAM) reported Q1 FY2024 revenue of $978 million, a 21% increase year-over-year.
  • Subscription revenue for the quarter was $852 million, up 31% from the same period last year.
  • The company reported a GAAP operating margin of -2% and a non-GAAP operating margin of 23%.
  • Atlassian ended the quarter with $2.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents plus marketable securities.
Article's Main Image

Atlassian Corp (TEAM, Financial) announced its first quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results on November 2, 2023. The company reported a quarterly revenue of $978 million, marking a 21% increase year-over-year. The growth was primarily driven by a 31% year-over-year increase in subscription revenue, which totaled $852 million.

Financial Highlights

Atlassian reported a GAAP operating margin of -2%, an improvement from -4% in the same quarter of the previous year. The non-GAAP operating margin stood at 23%, up from 18% year-over-year. The company's net loss was $31.9 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared with a net loss of $13.7 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023. The net loss per diluted share was $0.12 for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared with a net loss per diluted share of $0.05 for the same period last year.

On a non-GAAP basis, Atlassian reported an operating income of $224.9 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared with an operating income of $147.9 million for the same period in the previous year. The company's net income was $169.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared with a net income of $92.5 million for the same period in the previous year. The net income per diluted share was $0.65 for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared with a net income per diluted share of $0.36 for the same period last year.

Recent Business Highlights

Atlassian recently entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Loom, a video messaging platform with over 25 million users. The company also announced the acquisition of AirTrack, a leading IT data quality management technology provider. Atlassian launched Compass, a new developer experience platform, and AI-powered virtual agent capabilities in Jira Service Management. The company ended its first quarter of fiscal year 2024 with 40,103 customers with greater than $10,000 in Cloud annualized recurring revenue (Cloud ARR), an increase of 18% year-over-year.

Financial Targets

For the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, Atlassian expects total revenue to be in the range of $1,010 million to $1,030 million. The company anticipates a year-over-year Cloud revenue growth in the range of 25.5% to 27.5% and a Data Center revenue growth of approximately 33%. The expected GAAP gross margin is approximately 81.0% and the non-GAAP gross margin is approximately 83.5%. The expected GAAP operating margin is approximately -7.5% and the non-GAAP operating margin is approximately 21.0%.

For the full fiscal year 2024, Atlassian expects a year-over-year Cloud revenue growth in the range of 25% to 30% and a Data Center revenue growth of approximately 31%. The expected GAAP gross margin is approximately 81.0% and the non-GAAP gross margin is approximately 83.5%. The expected GAAP operating margin is approximately -5.5% and the non-GAAP operating margin is approximately 20.0%.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Atlassian Corp for further details.

