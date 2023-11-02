On November 2, 2023, Coinbase Global Inc (COIN, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report. Despite a challenging market, the company reported a net loss of $2 million and a positive Adjusted EBITDA, reflecting the company's resilience in all market conditions. The company also reported a strong balance sheet with over $5.5 billion in USD resources.

Financial Performance and Challenges

For Q3 2023, Coinbase Global Inc (COIN, Financial) reported a net loss of $2 million. Despite this, the company generated a positive Adjusted EBITDA for the third consecutive quarter. Total revenue was $674 million, down 5% Q/Q, while net revenue was $623 million, down 6% Q/Q. Total operating expenses were $754 million, down 4% Q/Q. The company's balance sheet remained strong with over $5.5 billion in USD resources, which increased by $20 million Q/Q.

Financial Achievements

Despite the net loss, Coinbase Global Inc (COIN, Financial) reported several financial achievements. The company generated a positive Adjusted EBITDA for the third consecutive quarter. The company's balance sheet remained strong with over $5.5 billion in USD resources, reflecting the company's financial strength and stability. In Q3, the company repurchased $263 million of its 2031 Senior Notes at an approximately 33% discount to par value or $177 million in cash.

Product Development and Regulatory Clarity

In Q3, Coinbase Global Inc (COIN, Financial) continued to focus on product development and regulatory clarity. The company obtained new licenses that enabled it to access new markets and deliver new products. The company also continued to drive toward regulatory clarity in the US and built innovative products and services in the areas of derivatives and layer 2 solutions.

Outlook

Looking ahead, Coinbase Global Inc (COIN, Financial) expects Q4 subscription and services revenue to be approximately flat with Q3. The company anticipates Q4 technology & development and general & administrative expenses to be $525-$575 million. The company also expects to generate meaningful positive Adjusted EBITDA in full-year 2023.

Conclusion

Despite a challenging market, Coinbase Global Inc (COIN, Financial) demonstrated resilience in Q3 2023. The company reported a net loss but generated a positive Adjusted EBITDA for the third consecutive quarter. With a strong balance sheet and a focus on product development and regulatory clarity, the company is well-positioned for future growth.

