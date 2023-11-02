Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results

Company on track for year-end 2023 completion and potential 2024 approvals for revumenib and axatilimab

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) reported Q3 2023 financial results with a net loss of $51.1 million, or $0.73 per share.
  • Research and development expenses increased to $39.1 million from $26.9 million for the comparable prior year period.
  • General and administrative expenses increased to $17.3 million from $8.2 million for the comparable prior year period.
  • The company had cash, cash equivalents, short and long-term investments of $379.3 million as of September 30, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On November 2, 2023, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX, Financial), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cancer therapies, reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $51.1 million, or $0.73 per share, compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $35.4 million, or $0.58 per share, for the comparable prior year period.

Financial Performance

The company's research and development expenses for Q3 2023 increased to $39.1 million from $26.9 million for the comparable prior year period. The increase was primarily due to increased employee-related expenses, professional fees, and increased clinical and manufacturing expenses. General and administrative expenses also increased to $17.3 million from $8.2 million for the comparable prior year period, mainly due to employee-related expenses and professional fees.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2023, Syndax had cash, cash equivalents, short and long-term investments of $379.3 million and 69.9 million common shares and prefunded warrants outstanding. The company expects research and development expenses to be $160 to $165 million and total operating expenses to be $225 to $230 million for the full year of 2023.

Clinical and Business Update

Syndax has made significant progress against key milestones and corporate priorities. The company has initiated a New Drug Application (NDA) for revumenib for the treatment of R/R KMT2Ar acute leukemia under the FDA’s Real-time Oncology Review (RTOR) program. The company expects to complete the NDA submission by year-end 2023. In addition, the company announced positive data from the Phase 1 portion of the AUGMENT-101 trial of revumenib in a total of 14 patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) mutant nucleophosmin (mNPM1) acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Outlook

Looking ahead, Syndax is well-positioned to potentially launch two first- and best-in-class blockbuster therapies in 2024. The company expects to complete enrollment of the cohort in late 1Q24 or early 2Q24 and report topline data in 4Q24. Syndax and its partner, Incyte, expect to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) filing by year-end 2023.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.